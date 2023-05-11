Leeds United are gearing up for another crucial clash in their bid for survival, taking on top four hopefuls Newcastle United this weekend. The Whites are currently two points from safety after a defeat to Manchester City last time out, and time is already running out for Sam Allardyce after his surprise appointment late in the season.

Leeds are going to have to pull off a surprise result or two if they want to beat the drop, and their two home games, against Newcastle and Tottenham, could be their route to survival. As Allardyce prepares his men, we have rounded up all the latest news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Marsch opens up

Jesse Marsch has spoken to The Athletic about his time at Leeds.

He said: “So, I think at our best moments, we did a really good job of that and we had internally a really good feeling of what we were trying to achieve and togetherness and belief at Leeds United, and that part I miss, And I was really proud of the way that we all worked together.”

The American added: “What you realize is that the attention from every perspective, the magnifying glass on what happens in the Premier League is different than anywhere else. And how to manage that internally often will dictate your ability to create success.”

Merson’s prediction

Paul Merson is predicting another defeat for Leeds this weekend.

“This is a game that could have major ramifications in the top-four race and the relegation battle,” he told SportsKeeda. “If Newcastle United win this, they’d only need one more win to secure a top-four spot. It’s a massive football game. Leeds need to win this match. But I can’t see anything but a Newcastle United win here. Sam Allardyce needed more time. They also have Newcastle, West Ham and Tottenham and none of them are favorable fixtures for Leeds United.