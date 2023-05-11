Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

Sam Allardyce reveals early Leeds United team-talk and 'massive knockback' before Newcastle reunion

Leeds United interim manager Sam Allardyce says his sacking as Newcastle boss 15 years ago was a ‘massive blow’ to his career but does not view Saturday’s encounter as anything other than a valuable opportunity to take three points in the Whites’ fight for survival.

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 11th May 2023, 15:46 BST- 2 min read

This weekend’s encounter between Allardyce’s Leeds and Eddie Howe’s Newcastle will not be a grudge match, the Whites boss insisted in his pre-game press conference on Thursday. Allardyce was relieved of his duties by incoming Newcastle owner Mike Ashley back in 2008, having held the post for just shy of seven months.

At the prospect of facing his former employers, whom he managed 24 times recording eight wins, Allardyce said: “It’s a long time ago. 2007 is a long time ago. Was I disappointed? Yes. What did it do to my career? Massive knockback. But, as always I recover and move on.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It was an opportunity that in the end, I couldn't avoid a change of ownership that was unexpected. I have no criticism of Mike [Ashley], it was his club. He wanted to do what he wanted to do with it at that particular time.

Sam Allardyce says Leeds must come away with something from their home game against Newcastle on Saturday (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)Sam Allardyce says Leeds must come away with something from their home game against Newcastle on Saturday (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)
Sam Allardyce says Leeds must come away with something from their home game against Newcastle on Saturday (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

"For me, it was a blow to my career at that particular time because I wanted to take Newcastle as far as I possibly could, like it's doing now. It was the ambition of me and Freddy Shepherd at the time, but it wasn’t to be,” Allardyce added.

The 68-year-old did reveal the minimum expectation of his players this weekend, however, outlining that taking something from the game is non-negotiable.

"I'd like to score the first goal if possible. That's very important for us on Saturday. Getting the first goal would be a big lift – I’m not saying we would win the game – but going a goal down would be a very difficult job, I think mentally, for the players to come back from.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"What they won’t have to do [if Newcastle score first] is go daft like they have done before, leave the back door open and concede two, three and four again.

"I have said to the players, and I'll say now, when we come off the field on Saturday, we can't afford to lose. We must get something.”

Related topics:Sam AllardyceNewcastleMike AshleyEddie Howe