This weekend’s encounter between Allardyce’s Leeds and Eddie Howe’s Newcastle will not be a grudge match, the Whites boss insisted in his pre-game press conference on Thursday. Allardyce was relieved of his duties by incoming Newcastle owner Mike Ashley back in 2008, having held the post for just shy of seven months.

At the prospect of facing his former employers, whom he managed 24 times recording eight wins, Allardyce said: “It’s a long time ago. 2007 is a long time ago. Was I disappointed? Yes. What did it do to my career? Massive knockback. But, as always I recover and move on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was an opportunity that in the end, I couldn't avoid a change of ownership that was unexpected. I have no criticism of Mike [Ashley], it was his club. He wanted to do what he wanted to do with it at that particular time.

Sam Allardyce says Leeds must come away with something from their home game against Newcastle on Saturday (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

"For me, it was a blow to my career at that particular time because I wanted to take Newcastle as far as I possibly could, like it's doing now. It was the ambition of me and Freddy Shepherd at the time, but it wasn’t to be,” Allardyce added.

The 68-year-old did reveal the minimum expectation of his players this weekend, however, outlining that taking something from the game is non-negotiable.

"I'd like to score the first goal if possible. That's very important for us on Saturday. Getting the first goal would be a big lift – I’m not saying we would win the game – but going a goal down would be a very difficult job, I think mentally, for the players to come back from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What they won’t have to do [if Newcastle score first] is go daft like they have done before, leave the back door open and concede two, three and four again.