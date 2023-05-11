The Whites, fresh from a 2-1 defeat at Manchester City in Allardyce's first game in charge, have missed Cooper since the first half at Bournemouth.

Leeds anticipated the centre-back being out of action for a couple of weeks maximum and Allardyce has confirmed the centre-back is not yet fit. Protecting those who are available will be key for the final three games in their Premier League survival fight.

"My injuries are Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas, Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra," he said.

"That's not bad, just four. [Cooper] thinks next week. We'll try to just keep everyone fit if we possibly can. The squad is a bit light in terms of numbers so we have to be very protective of not picking up too many injuries, it does deplete the squad.

"What's even more important today more than ever is having five quality subs. You need to use them when you need to, you need to make the decision to use them. It's put a hell of a lot more pressure on managers to make decisions. That will bring its own criticism. I thought we did okay with our choices as we made substitutes [at Man City].

"We'll make a couple of changes based on what the Newcastle United team is and how we want to play. You'll find out about them when the team sheet gets electronically flicked on."

Allardyce also confirmed that Adams will be out until the summer. The American international, one of the side's most consistent performers in his debut season since a move from RB Leipzig, injured his hamstring in training prior to the March international break and needed an operation.

Sinisterra also had his first season at Elland Road curtailed by surgery having damaged his ankle in the Leicester City game. The Colombian's campaign has been severely disrupted by injuries, restricting him to just 13 Premier League starts.