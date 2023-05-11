“lt’s balanced. It’s balanced with the three lads that have come in with me and the rest of the staff. It’s balanced. We’ve got all this stuff and we’ve got to break this stuff down to a small amount in each area to deliver to the players because we can’t overload them. There’s that old saying, there’s enough information and then there’s too much information and then there’s not enough information. We’ve got hit the middle bit of that. just enough information. We could spend hours on the training ground saying you’ve got to do this and got to do that there and move up the pitch to do this and do that. What we’ve got to try and do is break it into a lot of individual stuff on the screen, a lot of unit stuff and then a lot of stuff on the pitch because of fatigue. And I get sports scientists shouting at me saying ‘it’s overloading, it’s overloading’ so you have got to be aware of everything because the last thing we want to do is leave our strength on the training ground but then as a coach you want to get through some certain things. So hopefully we’ve balanced that off very well this week to produce a much better performance than last week against City.”