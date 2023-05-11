Leeds United boss Sam Allardyce pre-Newcastle United press conference every word on Whites changes, survival target, Eddie Gray and Magpies must
Leeds United face an absolutely enormous home clash against Newcastle United on Saturday, ahead of which Whites boss Sam Allardyce held his pre-match press conference today.
Allardyce has been brought in as United’s new boss for the final four games of the club’s desperate battle for Premier League survival, the first of which took Leeds to title-favourites Manchester City. The Whites were only defeated by a single-goal margin but the 2-1 reverse left Leeds fourth-bottom and hovering dangerously close to the division’s relegation zone, only above the dreaded dotted line on goal difference.
Leeds were then given a boost in the first of three fixtures on Bank Holiday Monday as relegation rivals Leicester City suffered a 5-3 defeat at Fulham which kept the Foxes fifth-bottom and level on points with the Whites.
But United were dealt a double hammer blow from the day’s evening games as Everton firstly romped to a 5-1 success at Brighton before Nottingham Forest saw off Southampton 4-3 at the City Ground. Leeds have now been left second-bottom and two points adrift of safety with just three games remaining, the first of which presents a Saturday lunchtime visit of third-placed Champions League spot-chasers Newcastle United in a 12.30pm kick-off. Allardyce spoke to media at 2pm from Thorp Arch today and here is every word that was said by United’s head coach.
On Bamford’s task at the Etihad and then Rodrigo coming on and scoring, how do you approach that situation with those two vying for what we think is one spot? that
“There’s nothing wrong with the system, it’s just the players playing it. So the system when you are attacking is a 4-3-3 and then when you are defending it’s 4-5-1. It’s not the system that breaks down, it’s the players within the system and their inability or technical inability not to make it work as an attacking force. It’s what most clubs play these days.”
Tyler Adams? Any chance of getting him back?
“No, not at all, not that I believe, sadly.”
On spelling out must not lose
“They know themselves don’t they. Their Premier League status is in jeopardy. The club worked so hard to get here and the first two years are always the hardest. In fact, contrary to what everybody says, year one’s harder than year two. But then when year three comes around, it’s probably I don’t know what the percentage is now but when I first started in the early 2000s with Bolton, we did those percentages and so we said get to year three, then your your chance of not getting relegated increases by another 25% and then then you go on to like West Ham, kept them in the Premier League for three seasons, now look where they are. Bolton with 10 seasons before I left and then they crumbled so you know you can build if you get past year one and two, you can then build for the future and a long term future if you get that right so we’ve got to try and survive this year. But this is year three.”
Has this been a week to get to know what you have got available a bit better?
“lt’s balanced. It’s balanced with the three lads that have come in with me and the rest of the staff. It’s balanced. We’ve got all this stuff and we’ve got to break this stuff down to a small amount in each area to deliver to the players because we can’t overload them. There’s that old saying, there’s enough information and then there’s too much information and then there’s not enough information. We’ve got hit the middle bit of that. just enough information. We could spend hours on the training ground saying you’ve got to do this and got to do that there and move up the pitch to do this and do that. What we’ve got to try and do is break it into a lot of individual stuff on the screen, a lot of unit stuff and then a lot of stuff on the pitch because of fatigue. And I get sports scientists shouting at me saying ‘it’s overloading, it’s overloading’ so you have got to be aware of everything because the last thing we want to do is leave our strength on the training ground but then as a coach you want to get through some certain things. So hopefully we’ve balanced that off very well this week to produce a much better performance than last week against City.”
On getting a clean sheet v Newcastle
“Every game means a clean sheet. The negative rubbish around clean sheets is bizarre for me. Because every successful club has the best clean sheet record, the best defensive record. I just had that conversation with Eddie Gray today and he said there’s only one way you get out of it Sam, like we did at Leeds when we didn’t play so well, we made sure we got a clean sheet. So if you don’t listen to me, listen to Eddie Gray. And if you don’t listen to me listen to Pep and if you don’t listen to me listen to Alex Ferguson because they all win the league with the best clean sheet record.”
On the game being must not lose
“No, it won’t be over if it’s over but that would mean that we’re going into two games needing two wins. Even then that might not be enough. But to give ourselves the best chance we’ve got to try and get a point on the board but more importantly three if we can.”
On having a full clear week to prepare for this game and whsat have you achieved?
“I think it’s been helpful. I suppose when I looked at it and thought, Man City, Newcastle, West Ham, Tottenham, you know, that’s not going to be easy, but at least it had one week free every week to get to try and help and try and get better and better as each game comes around. The biggest thing that can happen to us is not lose because at least we get a point on the board. If we got three, I’m 40-50 per cent thinking we could stay safe now.”
Have any of the players surprised you? Have you surprised them?
“I am very pleased with the attitude of the players. I think what is or did surprise me is the fact that they have to lift up their energy levels that little bit more to compete at the highest levelbBecause I think that when you’re hammered as much as they’ve been hammered, all of a sudden we call it the lead boots come on and we have to lift the lead boots off and put the lightweight boots back on and get running around as much as we possibly can because without the stamina, the physical effort, the runs, the high speed runs, with intelligence you’ll get nowhere in this game because the only reason you stop playing football is you can’t run anymore. So when you can’t run anymore, you can’t play professional football so we need the highest level of stamina and speed and high intensity running, obviously with intelligence and in the right area and then we need the right amount of skill and delivery and understanding to come together to create opportunities against Newcastle.”
A few of the under-21s like Archie Gray have been close to it this season, would it be unfair at this stage to put them in given the stakes?
“It’s a big decision. I don’t mind making big decisions. But whether it’s the right decision, we have to calculate that right. The young lad has got the ability and got the skill, it’s whether we think he could can handle the occassion because this is a cauldron for us to go in and be able to perform at the highest level we can with the pressure that we’ve put on ourselves under by the position that we’re in. So I suppose you could get a youngster that goes in and doesn’t have that amount of stress because he just wants to go in and play football and can play with a bit of freedom, or he could freeze quite easily. But in saying that, there’s many of the players, young or old could do that on Saturday. What I’m hoping for is good mental resilience that allows them to perform at their highest quality. The fear needs to drive them on, the fear of relegation, the fear of losing their Premier League status should make them hopefully fight and fight hard for their status and their position at Leeds United.”
What will it be like for stepping out at Elland Road as Leeds manager?
“I loved playing here as the away team, I loved the atmosphere. I came as a manager and the same - and the historical nature of the club. Yes, it might be an old stadium but you see Elland Road, what it stands for, the old days when I was growing up watching that team. I was speaking to Eddie Gray today at great length. He’s got a lot of his grandsons here in the academy but he was looking really fit. I was wondering if he could put his boots on and play because he is the fittest 75 year old I have seen for a long time. But he’s still around the club, still comes into a club and loves it that much but it’s a great football club.”