Leeds United given transfer boost as club 'have to accept offers'

The head coach of Getafe has admitted the La Liga club ‘have to accept offers’ for a reported Leeds United, Sunderland and Brentford transfer target.

The Whites have already enjoyed a productive summer transfer window and the fruits of their labour were on display as a performance full of energy and intensity helped Daniel Farke’s men mark their return to the Premier League with a home win against Everton on Monday night.

The likes of goalkeeper Lucas Perri, full-back Gabriel Gudmundsson and midfielder Anton Stach were all handed starts after moving to Elland Road earlier this summer and another two new additions came off the bench as Sean Longstaff and Lukas Nmecha made their competitive bows as substitutes. It was the latter that dealt the decisive blow as the former Wolfsburg forward converted a late penalty after Everton defender James Tarkowski was ruled to have handled a shot by Stach.

Monday also marked the start of the final fortnight of the summer transfer window and the Whites are believed to be keen to add further new faces to their ranks after completing the free transfer signing of former Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin last week. Reports in Spanish news outlet Marca have claimed Leeds, Wolves and Brentford are all showing interest in Getafe attacking midfielder Christantus Uche, who is said to have a £21.5 million release in his current contract.

The two-times capped Nigeria international joined Getafe from AD Ceuta in a cut price deal last summer and scored four goals and provided seven assists in 38 appearances in all competitions during his first season with the club. Uche made a strong start to the current campaign when he produced a man of the match display with a goal and an assist as Getafe claimed a 2-0 win at Celta Vigo on Sunday.

Release clause

Another Spanish outlet, AS, has now reported Leeds and Sunderland are ‘best placed’ to secure a deal for the 22-year-old and Getafe head coach Jose Bordalas has now suggested his club could accept an offer lower than Uche’s reported release clause as they need to raise funds to register a number of other players within their current squad.

He told DAZN: “We’ll have to release some so we can register all or almost all of them. I wouldn’t like Uche or anyone to leave, but we have to accept the offers we have, and there are several.”

