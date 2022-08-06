Jesse Marsch is pleased with the business Leeds United have done this summer.

But there were very active in bringing players in, snapping up ther likes of Marc Roca, Tyler Adams, Rasmus Kristensen, Luis Sinisterra and others.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those incomings mean that, even with the two key departures, there is excitement surrounding Leeds heading into the new season.

And it’s no surprise that Marsch is pretty pleased with the way the club have got behind him this summer.

“I think, what we really tried to do is keep a lot of the quality and mentality we have as a team, but also to add players I think will fit the vision of what we want to become going forward,” he told Sky Sports.

“It was easy to see right away that we have brought in the right kind of people, in our training and our test matches.

“I feel good about the group overall. I know the demands this league has, but we feel good about our group, and now it’s time to get started.”

BUOYED: Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Marsch also spoke specifically about some of his new signings, and added Patrick Bamford, who has returned from injury, to the list.

”With Marc Roca and Tyler Adams, we have a couple of new sixes,” added the Leeds boss. “You could say Patrick Bamford is like a new player, and he looks really fit and strong.

“Brenden Aaronson has come into the midfield and done a really good job, and Rasmus Kristensen at right-back. That, along with the established guys we have, I think we have good balance in the team.”