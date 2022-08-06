Rasmus Kristensen, Tyler Adams, Marc Roca and Brenden Aaronson all start for Jesse Marsch's side as the Whites boss names the same XI that played the full duration of last weekend's final friendly at home to Cagliari in which Leeds secured a 6-2 victory.

United's new Danish international defender Kristensen lines up at right back as part of a back four that features Diego Llorente and Robin Koch at centre-back plus Pascal Struijk at left back

Fresh midfield recruits Adams and Roca form the double pivot in front of the back line and support a front four of Aaronson, Jack Harrison, Rodrigo and Patrick Bamford.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Illan Meslier, who was the only Whites player to start every league game last season, once again lines up in goal whilst another new recruit in Darko Gyabi is among the Whites substitutes.

Captain Liam Cooper, Adam Forshaw, Luis Sinisterra, Luke Ayling, Junior Firpo and Stuart Dallas are all out injured whilst winger Dan James serves the final game of a three-match ban incurred for his straight red card in May's home defeat to Chelsea.

Whites head coach Marsch is hoping to have all of his injured players back apart from longer term absentee Dallas within the next two to three weeks.

Star trio Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore and also now Joao Moutinho are among those out injured for Wolves.

WE'RE BACK: Whites no 9 Patrick Bamford with a wave as he checks out the pitch prior to Leeds United's season opener against Wolves. Picture by Simon Hulme.

Jimenez and Traore were already confirmed as out but the loss of Moutinho is a fresh blow.

The Wolverhampton Express and Star have reported that the Portuguese ace suffered an injury in training,

Leeds United: Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Llorente, Struijk; Adams, Roca; Aaronson, Harrison; Rodrigo, Bamford. Subs: Klaesson, Hjelde, Drameh, Klich, Gray, Gyabi, Summerville, Gelhardt, Greenwood.

Wolves: Sa, Jonny, Collins, Kilman, Ait-Nouri, Neves, Dendoncker, Gibbs-White, Podence, Neto, Hwang. Subs: Sarkic, Coady, Boly, Mosquera, Bueno, Cundle, Ronan, Hodge, Campbell.