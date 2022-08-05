‘Never’ - Victor Orta on Leeds United transfer claim

Leeds United Director of Football Victor Orta has dismissed claims linking the Whites with a potential move for Valencia forward Goncalo Guedes as ‘pure clickbait’.

United are understood to be in the market for attacking reinforcements as they look to build a squad capable of comfortably avoiding a rerun of last season’s relegation battle.

A number of names have been touted as potential options for Jesse Marsch’s side, but Orta has been quick to quell any suggestions that he will be overseeing a move for Guedes.

Referencing the Portuguese international in an interview with Spanish outlet Marca, the Elland Road chief said: “The thing about Guedes at Leeds is pure clickbait.

“I have never spoken with Guedes, nor with his agent nor with Valencia on this subject. There is nothing at all.”

Guedes joined Valencia from Paris Saint-Germain for a fee of around £36 million, and has since gone on to make 178 appearances for the club, scoring 36 goals and assisting 30 more.

The 25-year-old operates primarily as a left winger, but can also play on the right or through the centre.

Elsewhere, Orta is also said to have told Marca that Leeds’ squad is now “95%” complete, suggesting that the vast majority of the Whites’ transfer business has already been conducted.

The Spaniard is quoted as saying: “We have invested the same as we have sold, although it is true that we have signed seven players and we have sold two stars.”