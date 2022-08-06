Leeds United’s Premier League campaign is now underway.

Jesse Marsch’s men kicked off their campaign against Wolves on Saturday afternoon, and they will already be looking ahead to their clash with Southampton next week.

Marsch and Victor Orta managed to add a number of key pieces, with the likes of Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson and Luis Sinisterra signing up.

And we could yet see more additions with weeks to go in the summer transfer window.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours concerning the Whites.

Cifuentes interest

Leeds are said to be interested in a bid to land LAFC star José Cifuentes.

The midfielder has enjoyed a fine season what has been an excellent campaign so far for LAFC in MLS, with Steve Cherundolo’s men sitting top of the Western Conference.

Cifuentes has scored six and assisted seven so far this season, and that has seen him garner interest from two Premier League clubs.

Leeds and Leicester City are both interested, according to Jeunes Footeux, while Napoli have also expressed an interest.

This could be one to keep an eye on.

Dieng links

Another player being linked with a move to Elland Road is Marseille star Bamba Dieng.

According to 90min, Dieng is attracting interest from Leeds having made 42 appearances last season, scoring nine times.

The report claims Marseille want to sell the striker this summer, despite his positive form, and Leeds are being tipped as a suitor.

Though, it’s claimed ‘a number’ of Premier League clubs are also interested in a move.