Leeds United head into this weekend’s trip to Crystal Palace looking for a first win in five Premier League games.

The Whites enjoyed a promising start to the season by following up an opening day win over Wolverhampton Wanderers and a draw at Southampton with a memorable 3-0 home triumph against Chelsea.

But that remains the last three points secured by Jesse Marsch’s men after they fell to defeats at Brighton and Brentford and were held to home draws by Aston Villa and Everton.

Despite that underwhelming run of form, Leeds know they can move level on points with sixth-placed Manchester United if results go their way.

Preparations for the visit to Selhurst Park are in full swing - but there has been plenty of talk about events on and off the pitch at Elland Road, including speculation over Marsch’s own future.

Whites boss on the radar of Premier League rivals

Jesse Marsch has done a fine job since he was named as successor to Marcelo Bielsa last season. The former RB Salzburg manager helped the Whites to Premier League safety on the final day of a long and challenging campaign.

And a summer overhaul of his squad has led to a promising start to the current season after Marsch added the likes of Luis Sinisterra, Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson to his ranks. But the impact the American has made at Elland Road has reportedly caught the interest of one Premier League rival who are considering the future of their own manager.

The Times have reported Southampton are discussing the future of Ralph Hassenhutl after a below-par start to the season left them just one point and two places above the relegation zone. The Saints hierarchy are said to have listed Marsch and Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper on their list of potential replacements for Hassenhutl if results do not improve over the coming weeks.

But it’s worth noting what Marsch said this month about his own future at Leeds in light of Victor Orta’s links with Chelsea.

Marsch told the YEP: “I can say that the togetherness here the commitment here from everyone involved is at the highest level I’ve ever seen. I mean, so much so for me, I don’t want to leave you know, if I got an offer to go anywhere in the world right now to coach football, I wouldn’t leave this spot.

“I’m more happy in my career than I’ve ever been. And I’m very thankful to be here and my total focus and, and our total focus is just trying to maximise what we’re achieving every day.”

Serie A giants join the race for Leeds transfer target

Leeds United’s interest in RB Salzburg striker Noah Okafor has been widely reported over the last six weeks. The Swiss international has been in fine form for the Austrian club after scoring eight goals and providing two assists in 14 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

