Leeds United are now putting the final touches on their preparations for a season-defining clash with West Ham United.

The Whites are going to need to bring points home with them from the capital if they want to stand any kind of good chance of beating the drop in their final game of the season, when they will take on Tottenham at home. Sam Allardyce’s men must put on a big performance at the London Stadium, particuarly given how West Ham have improved of late.

As preparation for that one ramps up, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Stelling calls out Bamford abuse

Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling has hit out at Leeds fans who directed insults towards Patrick Bamford and his family after last weekend’s penalty miss.

Speaking on Soccer Saturday, Stelling said: “It goes without saying by the way that everybody here condemns the threats made to Bamford and his family after he missed that penalty. It’s outrageous.”

Allardyce and the club have already condemned the abuse, calling for police investigations.

Joeseph interest

Spanish media outlet Fichajes claim that United’s England youth international forward Mateo Joseph features among five players that the Spanish giants have set their eyes on at the Under-20s World Cup in Argentina which begins today.

Fichajes claim that Real will send scouts to watch Joseph as well as Watford’s Colombian midfielder Yáser Asprilla, Borussia Dortmund’s French defender Soumaïla Coulibaly, Tokyo FC’s Japanese forward Naoki Kumata and Santos’ Brazilian forward Marcos Leonard.

Both 19-year-old Joseph and also fellow 19-year-old Whites midfield team mate Darko Gyabi are part of the England under-20s squad who will take in their first game against Tunisia on Monday night.

Tottenham blow

Relegation-threatened Leeds face Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on the final day of the season next Sunday and Spurs took in their penultimate fixture of the Premier League campaign on Saturday lunchtime at home to Brentford.

A victory would have sent seventh-placed Tottenham up to sixth place but the hosts suffered a 3-1 defeat despite taking an early lead through a superb Harry Kane drive as the Bees hit back through a Bryan Mbeumo brace and Yoane Wissa strike.