Glum faces as Leeds United's opponents are dealt hammer blow ahead of Whites clash

One of Leeds United’s forthcoming opponents have been dealt a hammer blow ahead of the season-ending clash against the Whites.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 20th May 2023, 14:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th May 2023, 14:47 BST

Relegation-threatened Leeds face Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on the final day of the season next Sunday and Spurs took in their penultimate fixture of the Premier League campaign on Saturday lunchtime at home to Brentford.

A victory would have sent seventh-placed Tottenham up to sixth place but the hosts suffered a 3-1 defeat despite taking an early lead through a superb Harry Kane drive as the Bees hit back through a Bryan Mbeumo brace and Yoane Wissa strike.

The loss leaves Spurs in seventh place but only above eighth-placed Aston Villa on goal difference but with Villa having two games left. Brentford, in ninth, are just one point behind Spurs with one game remaining. Spurs were booed off at the full-time whistle amid glum faces in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium crowd.

FRESH BLOW: For Son Heung-Min, left, Harry Kane, right, and Tottenham Hotspur. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images.FRESH BLOW: For Son Heung-Min, left, Harry Kane, right, and Tottenham Hotspur. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images.
FRESH BLOW: For Son Heung-Min, left, Harry Kane, right, and Tottenham Hotspur. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images.
