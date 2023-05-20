Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Three Leeds United players who are likely to leave this summer and seven who could

A look at the players who could leave Leeds United this summer as the battle for Premier League survival continues.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 20th May 2023, 14:44 BST
Updated 20th May 2023, 15:07 BST

Leeds United face an uncertain future as they continue to battle to keep their Premier League status.

The Whites are one point from safety heading into this weekend’s fixtures, and they have their work cut out to beat the drop with just two games to play. Almost all of Leeds’ summer transfer plans will depend on whether they stay up or go down, but here we take a look at the possible exits from the club, including three players who are likely to leave either way, and seven players who could leave if relegation is to be the club’s fate.

Take a look below as we start with the most likely departures.

McKennie is only on loan, and while there is an option to buy, Leeds are unlikely to activate it, particularly if they go down. McKennie is likely to have bigger ambitions that Leeds are not ready to meet.

1. Weston McKennie

Drameh is almost certain to leave having not got his first-team opportunity up until now. He could prove useful in the Championship should the worst happen, but he is still likely to be allowed to leave.

2. Cody Drameh

Llorente is another who is very likely to leave permanently after a loan spell with Roma. Roma have passed up the option to buy, but the defender left Leeds for personal reasons, and it’s unlikely he wants to return.

3. Diego Llorente

On to the ‘coulds’, and when we say ‘could’, we essentially base it on the condition that Leeds go down. Koch has dreams of playing internationally, and playing Championship football isn’t going to help his case should relegation happen.

4. Robin Koch

