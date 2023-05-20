Leeds United youngster reportedly being eyed by Real Madrid with scouts sent for star quintet
Real Madrid are reportedly sending scouts to watch a Leeds United youngster along with four others at a forthcoming international tournament.
Spanish media outlet Fichajes claim that United’s England youth international forward Mateo Joseph features among five players that the Spanish giants have set their eyes on at the Under-20s World Cup in Argentina which begins today.
Fichajes claim that Real will send scouts to watch Joseph as well as Watford's Colombian midfielder Yáser Asprilla, Borussia Dortmund's French defender Soumaïla Coulibaly, Tokyo FC's Japanese forward Naoki Kumata and Santos' Brazilian forward Marcos Leonard.
Both 19-year-old Joseph and also fellow 19-year-old Whites midfield team mate Darko Gyabi are part of the England under-20s squad who will take in their first game against Tunisia on Monday night.
The report reads: “Real Madrid continues to bet on its long-term transfer strategy, and much of its success in this area is due to Juni Calafat, head of the club's scouting department. Calafat has been key in discovering and signing young talents such as Vinicius, Rodrygo and Valverde, among others, which has completely changed the white club's transfer policy.
“Now, with the Under-20 World Cup in Argentina about to start, Real Madrid has its eyes set on five footballers who could become key players in the future of the club. These players will be closely watched by Madrid scouts, as well as by other European clubs interested in their potential.”
Of Joseph, the report claims: “Mateo Joseph, who currently plays for Leeds United, is also in Real Madrid's plans. Despite his young age, the English midfielder has generated interest since his time at Espanyol and is now on the Merengue club's radar.”