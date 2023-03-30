Javi Gracia told to consider transfer as Leeds United boss makes ‘worried’ admission

Leeds United are preparing to return to action following the international break, and they face a tough test out of the blocks.

The Whites take on Premier League leaders Arsenal this weekend as they look to add to their collection of upsets this season. Javi Gracia’s men picked up two impressive results before the break, but it will be a tricky task to continue their improved form against an Arsenal side who have failed to win just six of their games so far this season.

As Leeds prepare for the clash, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Gracia admission

Leeds boss Gracia admits he is ‘worried’ about the injury situation developing at Leeds, with a growing list of players now sidelined.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s clash with the Gunners, he said: “I have to be worried about it because they are important players for us and we don’t have a big squad. We have to look for the solutions but to be honest I am positive, I am optimistic and most important is that I believe in all my squad and all the players I have.”

Leeds now look set to be without midfielder Tyler Adams for weeks, if not the whole season.

Gyabi suggestion

With Adams now sidelined, Gracia has been told to consider Darko Gyabi as a potential replacement.

Former Leeds star Ben Parker told the LS11 Podcast: “He’s too good for the 21’s but the 21’s are in the second tier of PL2. He stands out. He has been in cruise control. That level, to Premier League football, fighting relegation, it is a different kettle of fish. Definitely one for the future.