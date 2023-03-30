News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago Sky Atlantic drama Billions cancelled after its seventh season
5 hours ago Man found guilty of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel, age 9
8 hours ago Charles Bronson to remain in prison
9 hours ago Northern Lights to be visible from parts of UK tonight
10 hours ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
11 hours ago Disgraced MP Margaret Ferrier facing 30 day suspension

The intriguing stats showing top-scoring Premier League nations as Leeds United men contribute - gallery

A look at the highest scoring nations in the Premier League so far this season.

By Jamie Kemble
Published 30th Mar 2023, 15:10 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 19:30 BST

Leeds United are in the top 10 for goals scored this season, but which nations do goal-scorers usually come from?

While Leeds have had some sticky spells in front of goal this season, they have managed a respectable scoring tally of 35, with the likes of Rodrigo Moreno and Jack Harrison contributing significantly. English and Spanish players are no strangers to scoring in the Premier League, but which nations come out on top when it comes to finding the net?

With the help of Transfermarkt, we have put together a list of the top 23 scoring nations in the Premier League so far this season, with Rodrigo, Wilfried Gnonto, Junior Firpo, Luis Sinisterra and many others helping their nations climb the list.

Take a look below as we count up to the highest scoring nation.

Goals - 8

1. Italy

Goals - 8

Photo Sales
Goals - 8

2. Sweden

Goals - 8

Photo Sales
Goals - 8

3. Scotland

Goals - 8

Photo Sales
Goals - 9

4. Colombia

Goals - 9

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Premier LeagueJack Harrison