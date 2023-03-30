A look at the highest scoring nations in the Premier League so far this season.

Leeds United are in the top 10 for goals scored this season, but which nations do goal-scorers usually come from?

While Leeds have had some sticky spells in front of goal this season, they have managed a respectable scoring tally of 35, with the likes of Rodrigo Moreno and Jack Harrison contributing significantly. English and Spanish players are no strangers to scoring in the Premier League, but which nations come out on top when it comes to finding the net?

With the help of Transfermarkt, we have put together a list of the top 23 scoring nations in the Premier League so far this season, with Rodrigo, Wilfried Gnonto, Junior Firpo, Luis Sinisterra and many others helping their nations climb the list.

Take a look below as we count up to the highest scoring nation.

1 . Italy Goals - 8

2 . Sweden Goals - 8

3 . Scotland Goals - 8

4 . Colombia Goals - 9