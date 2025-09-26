There has been speculation over the future of a number of managers across the Premier League.

Leeds United, Burnley and Sunderland have all impressed upon their return to the Premier League after securing promotion from the Championship last season.

Although the current campaign is still in its infancy, the signs have been promising for the newly promoted trio as they look to avoid the same fate suffered by Southampton, Ipswich Town and Leicester City last season as they made an immediate return to the second tier just 12 months after landing a spot in the top flight.

As it stands, Sunderland have shone the brightest after losing just one of their opening five games and will head into Saturday’s visit to Nottingham Forest looking to claim a win that could lift them as high as second place in the table if results elsewhere go their way.

Burnley are sat just one point and two places above the drop zone but there have been promising signs from Scott Parker’s side as they have produced eye-catching performances against reigning champions Liverpool and Manchester United. For Leeds, two wins, two defeats and a draw represent a solid return to the top flight and Daniel Farke’s men are eyeing a top-half spot ahead of Saturday’s home game with Bournemouth.

There are a number of Premier League stalwarts that have struggled in the opening weeks of the campaign and Wolves, Aston Villa, West Ham United and Brentford are sat in the bottom four of the table after making slow starts to the season. That has led to some speculation over the future of some of their managers - and two former Premier League stars believe the form of the newly promoted clubs could be increasing the pressure.

What have Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane said about the Premier League relegation battle?

Jamie Carragher has raised his concerns about Liverpool this season | Getty Images

Speaking on The Stick to Football podcast, former Liverpool and England defender Jamie Carragher said: “Is the worry or the decision for owners this season different because the promoted teams are doing okay? In the past, they always thought that they would be alright. Ten games in, some of the promoted teams hadn’t won. I think that probably saved a few managers in the last few years, but it may go back to the normal, the actual fear of relegation.”

Manchester United legend Roy Keane replied: “The good thing about the promoted teams, if you look at them, they’re all happy to play without the ball. They’re not coming up thinking, let’s play with the ball, they’re physically bigger players. Look at all of the results, they’re all getting results on the back of less possession.”

