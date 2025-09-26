Leeds United’s fans have had their say on Saturday’s Premier League visit of Bournemouth.

Leeds United face the visit of highflying Bournemouth for their next Premier League assignment - ahead of which the club’s fans are in disagreement. Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say on Saturday’s clash against Andoni Iraola’s side with contrasting views on the scorecast front, a “cannot rest on your laurels” Cherries warning and reception prediction as ex-Whites men return.

NEIL GREWER

I think most Leeds United fans agree that table and points-wise the Whites are in a healthy position right now.

The points distribution within the league and surprisingly poor performance of three established teams is most encouraging and in conflict with recent trends. Long may this continue.

We are starting to see the new signings bedding in. Anton Stach recovered from a below-par performance at Fulham to man-of-the-match acclaim at Wolves.

Gabi Gudmundsson looks Premier League quality and has settled in well at left-back, adding solidity to the defensive unit.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is regaining match sharpness and taking opportunities he missed at Hillsborough, and Noah Okafor is starting to look dangerous and has shown quality finishing.

Sean Longstaff was always Premier League quality and I’m sure James Justin will be the same.

Lukas Nmecha, whilst not setting the world alight, has put in solid performances and competition for the goalkeeping position is encouraging.

So, Leeds will be confident against a strong Bournemouth team who will provide a stern test and I envisage goals.

Right now I will take a draw.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Bournemouth 2.

“Perhaps the most important”

ANDY RHODES

Following a big win last week, Leeds United will be looking for a repeat at home to high-flyers Bournemouth on Saturday.

The victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers just helped to keep things ticking over with the club winless since the opening day of the season, and now the Whites will be eyeing up more points at home.

Amongst many positives last week, one of the biggest was that there were three different goalscorers and all three strikes showed high quality in different ways.

Perhaps the most important was Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s header. Now he is off the mark, fans will hope he’s on a path back to his best.

Leeds will have to be wary of the threat Saturday’s visitors pose, though.

Bournemouth sit in fourth place, are unbeaten since the opening day and have already won away against a good Spurs side.

It’ll be an altogether different challenge for Leeds, but one they must approach positively and confidently if they are to make a good start to the season even better.

Prediction: Leeds United 1 Bournemouth 2.

'TRICKERY AND GOALS': In the locker of new Leeds United winger Noah Okafor, above. | Cody Froggatt/PA Wire

DAVID WATKINS

Having mauled the Wolves last weekend, we now have the chance to chew the Cherries! But, while Wolves were particularly toothless, I expect the Cherries to have a much tougher centre.

Bournemouth have had a great start, winning three on the trot against Wolves, Spurs and Brighton, before drawing nil-nil with Newcastle last time out. Their only defeat in the league came on opening day, 4-2 at Liverpool.

There are results in there that may give us a clue as to how our game will go; both Leeds and Bournemouth beat Wolves and played out a goalless draw with Newcastle.

Also, we both shipped goals against the two top teams. My guess is, therefore, there won’t be too much between us.

The Peacock’s season has started very much like the previous one, slow and steady, apart from that thrashing we took at Arsenal.

Arguably, we have improved with each game, and finally, at Molineux, we saw some of the quality we have recruited.

Anton Stach has a free-kick, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is impressive in the air, and Noah Okafor has trickery and goals in his locker.

Another steady result this weekend, and we can start to dream about survival!

Prediction: Leeds United 1 Bournemouth 1.

“A pretty impressive tally”

KEITH INGHAM

Seven points from five games is a pretty impressive tally considering that the three clubs promoted the season before didn’t achieve it until much later in the season. It’s a great start, but you cannot rest on your laurels at this level.

Saturday brings a return of a young starlet from a few years back.

Lewis Cook has had his injuries but has made progress in our opponents Bournemouth squad. They also have Tyler Adams, one of the better players brought in by Victor Orta.

He also has been plagued by injuries but he’s expected to start against Leeds.

If they both play I’d expect Cook to get a better reception than Adams for obvious reasons.

Daniel Farke won’t need to make a decision on his goalkeeper as Lucas Perri has not fully recovered from injury so Karl Darlow will continue between the sticks.

I’d expect the same front three with both Noah Okafor and Dominic Calvert-Lewin registering their first goals for the club at Wolves. Ao Tanaka, a star in the promotion season, may also be kept on the bench.

Bournemouth don’t give a lot of goals away so I’m expecting a very close game, hopefully going Leeds way.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Bournemouth 1.

ELLAND ROAD RETURN: For former Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams. | Getty Images

MIKE GILL

The Wolves game was a confidence booster for the Whites. It was sorely needed but much appreciated. Although Wolves are rock bottom, this result could easily have gone the other way.

In many ways, it couldn’t have come at a better time because Saturday’s test will be a much sterner one.

Bournemouth have made a great start to the season. After losing their first game at Liverpool but not before giving the champions a shock, they have been undefeated for the last four matches.

Luis Sinisterra has gone but United old boys Tyler Adams and Lewis Cook remain at Bournemouth as a reminder of darker days at our club but their presence also provides an incentive to the Whites to continue to fight tooth and nail to stay in the Premier League.

Elland Road should be at its noisy and intimidating best, and a tight and well-organised performance will be needed to get a result out of this game and preserve our unbeaten home record.

Dan James and Jayden Bogle are both in contention to play but Willy Gnonto and Lucas Perri will miss out, but whatever happens I’m backing the Whites to continue the good work.

Prediction: Leeds United 1 Bournemouth 1.