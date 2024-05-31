Jack Harrison transfer stance made clear amid Leeds United contract clause claim

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jack Harrison still has four yeas left to run on his Leeds United contract

Leeds United winger Jack Harrison is reportedly keen on making a return to Everton this summer. Harrison spent the full season on loan with the Merseyside outfit, where he made 35 appearances in all competitions and played a key role as Sean Dyche's side overcame points deductions to finish 15th in the Premier League.

Following the completion of his loan, Harrison is now approaching something of an uncertain summer with his next step in the game unclear. However, according to the Daily Mail, the winger, who has four more years left to run on his Elland Road contract, wants to return to Goodison Park for a second season with the club.

The report claims Harrison has a clause in his contract allowing him to return to the club on a similar agreement this summer following the Whites' failure to win promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Leeds would undoubtedly favour a permanent sale this summer with Daniel Farke preferring to move on from those who opted to leave the club on loan following their Premier League relegation. That would certainly help when it comes to making financial ends meet as they prepare for their second season in the Championship.

But if the report is to be believed, another loan exit is a possibility for Harrison, if Everton are keen to take him back for another campaign, of course. That's something Sean Dyche seemed non-committal on when asked about Harrison's potential return towards the end of the campaign.

"We’ll have to worry about that when we get to the summer," the Toffees boss said in late April. "We’re still in that flux position where we don’t know quite where it is. We’re still planning as many things as we can.

“Myself and Kevin [Thelwell], the scouts and staff, looking at options how we could mould things here first and what’s outside of here. But it is the shifting sands at the moment.”

After joining the club in August, Harrison managed to make a superb first impression on the Goodison Park faithful as he bagged a goal and an assist on his first start for the club in a 3-0 home win over Bournemouth. He went on to record two more assists over the next four games as he established himself as a regular in Dyche's starting line-up.

Further efforts came against Man City and Tottenham in the Premier League, while he also found the back of the net in the FA Cup against Luton Town. Everton's financial standing is still unclear following their well-documented troubles this time around, but former Toffees scout Bryan King would welcome the return of Harrison for next season, describing him as a 'useful asset'.

