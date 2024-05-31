Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A round-up of the latest Leeds United news as the Whites head into a pivotal summer

The dust has barely settled on Leeds United's Championship campaign but already eyes are beginning to turn to the summer transfer window and beyond. Preparations are being made behind the scenes and the club will be working hard to ensure Daniel Farke has the tools he needs to go one better and win promotion next season.

The investment from global energy drinks company Red Bull will help financially and the club have already announced a pre-season friendly fixture against Valencia at Elland Road. There's plenty more news to come, though, and if nothing else the next few weeks and months look set to intrigue. With that in mind, here's a round-up of the latest Leeds United news.

Leeds 'show Gilchrist interest'

Leeds United are one of three Championship clubs interested in Chelsea youngster Alfie Gilchrist this summer, according to reporter Ben Jacobs. The report claims the Whites are keen on taking the 20-year-old on loan for the upcoming season, but they face competition from Preston North End and Blackburn Rovers.

Gilchrist emerged through the youth ranks at Chelsea this season and made his senior debut for the club in December. He went on to make 17 appearances in all competitions for the Blues under Mauricio Pochettino, with his first goal coming in the 6-0 win over Everton in April.

The defender, who won the club's Academy Player of the Year award, is a right-footed centre-half by trade and that's a position Leeds will need to strengthen this summer if they can't secure the return of Joe Rodon. However, he is also capable of playing as a right-back, another position Leeds are desperately short of numbers in.

Rodon backed for Premier League move

Alan Hutton expects a host of Premier League clubs to show interest in Joe Rodon this summer. Rodon's loan with Leeds United has come to an end and while the club are thought to be keen on securing his return on a permanent basis, it seems they face competition.

Southampton have already been linked, but Hutton believes Leicester City and Ipswich Town and other top flight outfits should be keen, too. Wherever he ends up, though, Hutton insists game time must be Rodon’s priority.

"He’s got the taste for playing regular football," Hutton told Tottenham News. "For me as a player, that’s all you ever want to do so that will be he is the main focus. He’s an international player, he’ll want to play regularly and these will all factor into his decision.

“You look at the teams coming up, do they fancy somebody like him? Of course, I think they would, I think he has gone and shown what he is more than capable of. I think there will be one or two other clubs within the Premier League that will be lurking in the shadows if they can get a deal done.

