Paraag Marathe has underlined Leeds United’s faith in Daniel Farke heading into next season

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman is already backing Leeds United to push for promotion next season under the guidance of Daniel Farke. Leeds looked capable of reclaiming a spot in the Premier League for much of the Championship campaign but ultimately, their season ended in disappointment as they fell short at the final hurdle.

Farke's side were pipped to a place in the top two on the final day of the regular season by Ipswich Town and the play-off campaign that followed resulted in Wembley heartbreak as Southampton edged out the Whites 1-0. Having fallen short of the club's ultimate goal, Farke's position came under external scrutiny following the Championship play-off final, with some suggesting he could be at risk of losing his job.

Chairman Paraag Marathe has thrown his weight behind the German, though, insisting Farke will get the chance to go one better next time around and over the coming summer months, the club will hope to build the squad needed to get over the line. Goodman backs that decision by the Whites' board, describing Farke's first season return as exceptional.

However, the pundit also believes that Leeds will be in a strong position to kick on next season with Farke making all the difference at the helm.

“I don’t understand, although I haven’t watched Leeds across all 46 games,” Goodman told MOT Leeds News, regarding the speculation surrounding Farke's job.

“I’ve watched them in games in which they’ve showed their potential, and I’ve seen them in games – particularly towards the end of the season – where without question they’ve been affected by the emotional pressure that comes with getting over the line.

“Ninety points is an exceptional return – the most alongside Sunderland in 1997-98 not to get automatically promoted.

“I don’t think the league next season will be as strong, and that gives Leeds a genuine opportunity. I think they’ll be in the top two if they stick with Daniel Farke.”

Leeds are already the favourites with the bookmakers to respond from last weekend's setback by winning promotion to the Premier League. Relegated clubs Burnley and Luton Town are regarded as their strongest competition at this early stage, despite the former being managerless at present.

