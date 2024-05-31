Very strong view formed on Leeds United next season predicted finish and biggest rival
A strong view has been quickly formed on Leeds United’s minimum predicted finishing position next season.
Leeds saw their bid for an immediate return to the Premier League end in tears as the club missed out on automatic promotion and then suffered a 1-0 defeat to Southampton in Sunday’s Championship play-off final.
Daniel Farke’s third-place side had finished one position and three points ahead of fourth-placed Southampton but United’s third defeat of the season to the Saints sent Rusell Martin’s side to the Premier League.
Leeds will remain in the second tier for a second consecutive season next season but the bookmakers quickly made the Whites favourites for next season’s Championship at around the 5-1 mark, ahead of Burnley at 9s and Luton Town at 12s.
Other betting markets are continually being formed including one for a top-six finish in which Leeds are heavy odds on favourites at 2-5. Burnley are the only team odds on in that respect at 4-6.
The Whites and Clarets are also comfortably clear in the recently formed market for promotion. Leeds are no bigger than 11-8 to go up but as short as 11-10. Burnley are 9-4. Thereafter, Luton and Middlesbrough are both 4s, followed by all of Sheffield United, West Brom and Norwich City who are all 5s.
