A very strong opinion on Leeds has already been formed for next season.

A strong view has been quickly formed on Leeds United’s minimum predicted finishing position next season.

Leeds saw their bid for an immediate return to the Premier League end in tears as the club missed out on automatic promotion and then suffered a 1-0 defeat to Southampton in Sunday’s Championship play-off final.

Daniel Farke’s third-place side had finished one position and three points ahead of fourth-placed Southampton but United’s third defeat of the season to the Saints sent Rusell Martin’s side to the Premier League.

Leeds will remain in the second tier for a second consecutive season next season but the bookmakers quickly made the Whites favourites for next season’s Championship at around the 5-1 mark, ahead of Burnley at 9s and Luton Town at 12s.

Other betting markets are continually being formed including one for a top-six finish in which Leeds are heavy odds on favourites at 2-5. Burnley are the only team odds on in that respect at 4-6.