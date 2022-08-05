Jack Harrison transfer stance and Leeds United player to ‘remain’

Leeds United welcome Wolves to Elland Road tomorrow in their opening game of the new Premier League season.

The Whites finished last term in 17th place and were three points above 18th position Burnley.

Here is a look at the latest news coming out of the club today.

Harrison link

Jack Harrison has been a key player for Leeds over the past few years.

The winger has been linked with a potential departure this summer though and has been on the radar of fellow Premier League side Newcastle United.

As detailed in a report by the Chronicle Live, it ‘remains to be seen’ whether the Toon Army will return with another bid for the ex-Manchester City man between now and the end of the transfer window.

As reported by the YEP this week: “There has been no new bid from Newcastle United for Jack Harrison, the YEP understands. Leeds have knocked back one bid from the Magpies this summer and Marsch is very keen on Harrison.”

Andrea Radrizzani also told The Athletic that ‘there is no way’ a transfer comes about.

Winger heading out the exit door

Helder Costa is reportedly heading out the exit door again.

The winger, 28, has played for the Yorkshire club since 2019 but has slipped down the pecking order now.

He is now reportedly on his way to Saudi Arabia to link up with his former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo at All-Ittihad Club, according to Goal (see tweet below):

Defender expected to stay

Swansea City are keen on Cody Drameh but they believe he will stay where he is.

The right-back spent the second-half of last season on loan with the Swans’ rivals Cardiff City in the Championship to get some experience under his belt.