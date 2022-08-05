Leeds had hoped to add to their summer recruitment by signing Belgium international striker Charles De Ketelaere from Club Brugge and Radrizzani has revealed that United had agreed a 40m euros deal with the Belgian side.

The 21-year-old would have become United’s record signing but the striker held out for a move to AC Milan which was completed on Tuesday in a deal reportedly worth 35m euros.

The summer transfer window remains open until 11pm on Thursday, September 1 and Radrizzani says Leeds are still looking to strengthen in two particular areas - but with a note of caution via confidence in the current squad.

UPDATE: From Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani, above, on the club's remaining plans for the summer transfer window. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.

"We are happy at this moment with how the squad is," said Radrizzani in an interview with The Athletic.

"I have a lot of confidence in Joffy Gelhardt together with Patrick Bamford coming back this season so I am really relaxed about the team and confident we will do well.

"But we are actively monitoring and discussing with Jesse (Marsch) and Victor (Orta).

"We are still looking at an opportunity for an offensive player, could be a no 9 or could be a no 9/10, we don't know yet exactly, it depends on the profile.

"And also left back because of the injury with Junior (Firpo) but anyway he is coming back soon. We are monitoring.

"But we don't have to do a deal at any cost.

"We are active but Charles De Ketelaere was a special player so we were all in agreement to make a big effort.

"We offered 40m euros and we agreed with Brugge 40m euros so it was an important investment for the future of the club.