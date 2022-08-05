We’re just hours away from the 2022/23 Premier League campaign getting underway, and predictions are rolling in from all over the place.
Many pundits are expecting the title race to go down to the wire again with the majority seeing the usual duopoly of Liverpool and Manchester City dominating proceedings.
Elsewhere, newly-promoted Bournemouth, Fulham, and Nottingham Forest will be desperate to avoid an immediate return to the Championship.
But where will Leeds United configure in all of this?
With the talking heads and bookmakers already having their say, the next logical place to harvest a prediciton from is popular video game franchise FIFA.
Ahead of the new campaign, we put together the current squads of each team based on their summer transfer activity in FIFA 22, and simulated the upcoming Premier League season.
They ran the simulation 200 times and produced an average table based on the results.
Check out the final standings below...