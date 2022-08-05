7 things Jesse Marsch has said about Leeds United transfer plans this summer

On being backed by the board

In his press conference ahead of the Whites’ first Premier League game of the season against Wolves, Marsch expressed gratitude for the backing he has received since he took up the post in March.

Marsch said: “It was easy for me to see from the first day that I came in, the club and the people here at Thorp Arch and Elland Road had supported Marcelo 100% all in, they did everything they could - and that was from support staff to coaching staff to a players, everyone.”

“And so I took that as a real positive and opportunity for myself. And I can only say that - obviously I think you're referencing our transfer politics - but I think even more so if you were here to see the work that's done every day from day one, I've never felt so supported in my life.

"So it's a real credit to the people of this club and this club in general, that that's the situation.”

On bringing in a new goalkeeper

When asked at his pre-Wolves press conference about the need to bring in a back-up shot-stopper, Marsch explained: "The key is to get the right kind of person.

"Because Marcos has created a really - Marcos Abad our goalkeeper coach - has created a really good environment with his goalkeepers and I think we we think very highly of not just Illan but Kris as well.

"And anyone we bring in we have to be very clear as to what the expectations are, what the role is, and then to make sure that that person will strengthen us and not necessarily create friction within that young goalkeeper corps.

"So, you know, I think we're close to making a decision on that and I think it'll be someone who does exactly that - makes us stronger.”

On making his mark

Speaking to the press ahead of their final Australia friendly against Crystal Palace, Marsch said: "I don't ever really think of it as my team, I think of it as our team and that's the way we operate in the club.

"But I certainly know that the support that I've gotten from the board and from Victor Orta has been really strong and amazing. Obviously, some players that I've worked with before.

"But the scouting team, the departments and the work they do to identify the types of players that we think can fit into what our model is, and what we want our club and team to be for the future has been really good.”

On building for the future

On July 20, Marsch shared an optimistic outlook with the media.

“I think it's a good start for us as a team working together to continue to build the club in the model that we think will be successful for the future,” Marsch said.

"So, I'm thankful to be here. I know the support for me has been really strong.

"I think together that we will be unrelenting to find the success that we know our fans deserve, our club deserves and our players."

On selecting carefully

"We're trying to be prudent,” Marsch told the media in his pre-Wolves press conference.

"We were very sure in every transfer that we attacked in this window and then now we're just trying to really evaluate the team carefully to make sure that whatever addition we make that it fits the way that these these others have already done.”

On long-term planning

Marsch revealed at a press conference in April that he and director of football Victor Orta had had a meeting “about educating the scouting department on what we're trying to achieve tactically, what kind of players we're looking for - creating profiles of players in each position.

"Also, then updating where we think we are with our current group and each individual and their adaption into what we're doing.

"I think it was a very useful meeting and we'll need to then continue to think about as we go forward, how we continue to squad build in a way.

" For me, I like to look at where we are now, where we want to be in six months, where we want to be in a year, where we want to be in two years and then kind of map out how that all starts to play itself out.”

On securing targets

“Andrea is here this week and we’ll have a lot of good discussions,” Marsch promised after Leeds beat Cagliari 6-2 in their final pre-season friendly.

“With the five guys we’ve brought in we were totally clear that these five guys were who we wanted and we went out and got them.

“I’m very thankful to Victor and Andrea for getting those done and they did a good job early to secure those players integrated into our team.

"It’s made us strong for where we are right now.

“We have to be really clever about how to make the next additions to make sure that as good a job as we’ve done with the five, and you could say six with Darko (Gyabi) as well, with two or three more that we are as confident as those guys.”

“We want to make some more additions and we have targets. We wanted last week to really evaluate things and then to be prudent on our future decisions. Hopefully this week we’ll make some final decisions and final moves.”