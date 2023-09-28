Leeds United got off to a winning start in their inaugural Premier League International Cup campaign with a 2-0 victory against a lacklustre OGC Nice ‘B’ side.

General view inside Elland Road where Leeds defeated OGC Nice II by two goals to nil (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The Whites, led by head coach Michael Skubala, controlled much of the game in front of 3,738 spectators at Elland Road and scored two second half goals to take all three points in their competition opener.

The visitors arrived having lost two and won one of their first three league fixtures this season. Nice II, as they are known domestically, play in the regionalised sixth tier of French football and compete against senior clubs in their division, unlike Leeds’ Under-21s who face age-mates in Premier League 2.

Northern Irish youngster Charlie Allen broke the deadlock on 73 minutes, following up his own low attempt after goalkeeper Bartosz Zelazowski had parried his original effort.

Allen then turned provider 12 minutes later to seal victory for Leeds U21s’ in their opening fixture against European opposition. Performing a one-two with second half substitute Luca Thomas wide on the right flank, Allen sped clear of Nice’s left-back, crossing into Sean McGurk’s path. The Merseysider took a touch before placing his shot beyond Zelazowski from 12 yards to put the result beyond doubt.

Ex-Wigan attacker McGurk has now scored five goals in seven appearances, across all competitions, for Skubala’s U21s this term.

Designed to test Category One academies in England against their continental peers, Leeds’ entry to the PL International Cup this season saw them drawn in Group A alongside seven other teams; three fellow English sides and four foreign outfits.

All matches are hosted in England, as the competition is governed by the Premier League, but Leeds are only scheduled to play four games during the group stage, versus Nice (2-0), Sparta Praha, PSV Eindhoven and Hertha Berlin.

The young Whites’ next bout in this competition sees them host German side Hertha in York on October 24.

Leeds United XI: Klaesson (GK), Coleman, Monteiro, Mullen (Ferguson 71'), Hjelde, Crew (c), Gyabi, Bate, McGurk (Carole 87'), Allen (Debayo 87'), Douglas (Thomas 63')