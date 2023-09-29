Leeds United man attracted Premier League ‘inquiries’ as winger opens up about move

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United are aiming to get promoted back to the Premier League at the first time of asking this season under former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke. They are currently 6th in the table after their 3-0 away win at Watford last time out.

The Whites take on Southampton away this weekend as they look to keep their momentum going. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Defender attracted Premier League interest

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robin Koch attracted interest from the Premier League before leaving Leeds on loan for Eintracht Frankfurt in the last transfer window. The defender, who is 27-years-old, has made eight caps for Germany so far in his career.

He moved to England in 2020 from Freiburg and went on to make 77 appearances in all competitions. He has revealed that he had ‘inquiries’ from the top flight in the summer before his move back to Germany, as per Sports Illustrated Deutschland: “It has always been a dream for me to play in the Premier League and experience English football there – and I have fulfilled this dream.

“In my three years at Leeds, I have felt very comfortable so far and have developed further as a footballer and as a person. The club really means a lot to me. But it was time for me to make another change in terms of sport.”

“I looked into it intensively, I also thought about staying in the Premier League, there were also other inquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the end it wasn’t an easy decision, but as always in my career so far, I trusted my gut feeling. Eintracht Frankfurt, with their team and fans, are the right team for me next season. Also, against the background of what has been built here in recent years.”

Winger opens up about move

Jack Harrison looked on his way to join Aston Villa last month before Everton. The winger ended up leaving Leeds on a temporary basis after their relegation to the Championship.

He made 40 appearances last term and scored six goals. The former Manchester City man has opened up about what happened, as per the LiverpoolEcho: “There is a long story behind it. I think I have to sit down and explain it properly, I don’t want to say anything out of turn.

“It was a complicated situation and in the end I ended up at Everton and I was happy to go there. I saw the values of the club, it’s a fantastic club and I’m surprised that they’ve been in the situation they have over the last couple of years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad