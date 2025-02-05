Coventry City manager Frank Lampard has addressed his reaction to the Leeds United supporters following the Whites' 2-0 win at the CBS Arena on Wednesday night.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Derby County boss Lampard responded to jibes from the away end after the final whistle, appearing to cup his ear and make a scoreline gesture in response to chants from Leeds fans throughout the game.

Lampard appeared to reference Derby County's 4-2 Championship play-off semi-final second leg victory over Leeds at the end of the 2018/19 season, which saw the Rams book their place in the play-off final at United's expense.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds have faced Lampard-coached sides on numerous occasions since the play-off fixture but the ex-Chelsea and Everton manager has often played down any suggestions of a prickly relationship with Whites supporters.

Lampard was at the forefront of Derby's response to the world-renowned 'Spygate' incident, that brought about a hefty fine which Marcelo Bielsa insisted on paying at the club's behest, and the revered Argentine's bizarre, detailed press conference.

Leeds were sanctioned after a staff member was found to have spied on Derby's training sessions in the lead up to a fixture between the two sides during 2018/19.

Following his latest encounter with Leeds, Lampard chose not to comment on the gestures made at full-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't want to talk about that," he said, before adding that Leeds could 'possibly' go on to become champions this season.

Leeds put an end to Coventry's four-match winning run, whilst recording a fifth consecutive clean sheet, extending their unbeaten run to 14 matches across all competitions.

The Whites take on Millwall in the FA Cup Fourth Round at lunchtime on Saturday, February 8 before visiting Watford in a return to Championship action next Tuesday.