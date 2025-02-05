Frank Lampard addresses his reaction to Leeds United supporter chants after 2-0 Coventry City result
Former Derby County boss Lampard responded to jibes from the away end after the final whistle, appearing to cup his ear and make a scoreline gesture in response to chants from Leeds fans throughout the game.
Lampard appeared to reference Derby County's 4-2 Championship play-off semi-final second leg victory over Leeds at the end of the 2018/19 season, which saw the Rams book their place in the play-off final at United's expense.
Leeds have faced Lampard-coached sides on numerous occasions since the play-off fixture but the ex-Chelsea and Everton manager has often played down any suggestions of a prickly relationship with Whites supporters.
Lampard was at the forefront of Derby's response to the world-renowned 'Spygate' incident, that brought about a hefty fine which Marcelo Bielsa insisted on paying at the club's behest, and the revered Argentine's bizarre, detailed press conference.
Leeds were sanctioned after a staff member was found to have spied on Derby's training sessions in the lead up to a fixture between the two sides during 2018/19.
Following his latest encounter with Leeds, Lampard chose not to comment on the gestures made at full-time.
"I don't want to talk about that," he said, before adding that Leeds could 'possibly' go on to become champions this season.
Leeds put an end to Coventry's four-match winning run, whilst recording a fifth consecutive clean sheet, extending their unbeaten run to 14 matches across all competitions.
The Whites take on Millwall in the FA Cup Fourth Round at lunchtime on Saturday, February 8 before visiting Watford in a return to Championship action next Tuesday.