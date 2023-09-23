Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luis Sinisterra said he left Leeds United on deadline day because he wanted to play at the ‘highest level’ as he spoke for the first time since his move to Bournemouth.

The winger joined the Cherries on loan on September 1 with Jaidon Anthony moving in the opposite direction. Sinisterra joined the Whites in the summer of 2022 but he claimed his Elland Road exit was made ‘really difficult’ by Leeds’ desire to keep him for their 2023-24 Championship campaign.

Leeds were relegated on the final day of the Premier League season last term with a number of players departing on loan, rather than facing a campaign in the second tier.

Sinisterra revealed he had other offers from abroad but his desire to play in the Premier League was one of the main factors behind his move to Bournemouth, who only entered the race to sign the winger in the final few days of the window.

He told BBC Radio Solent: “I had other options, but they were outside of England. It was really difficult with Leeds United, from the beginning, because they wanted me to stay.

“But of course I wanted to play in the Premier League. So, when Bournemouth came I just decided [to go] because I really wanted to play at the highest level possible. So that’s why [I left].”

He added: “The team and club have been really good and have given me a really warm welcome. I’m happy about that. I spoke with [former Bournemouth midfielder] Jefferson Lerma and Marcos Senesi before I came, so it was really easy to know about the team, about the club, and of course they said really good things about the club. So that’s why I took the decision to come to Bournemouth.

“[Jefferson] said it’s a nice club to play at and to develop. Of course he told me about the city and he was really settling in at Bournemouth. So that’s one of the reasons why I’m here.

“I spent almost three years with Marcos at Feyenoord, and with Tyler [Adams] one year with him last year. So of course I texted them and they gave me all of the advice and told me everything about this club.”

Sinisterra said he he enjoyed his time at Leeds, excluding the relegation from the Premier League. He made four appearances this term, scoring one goal, before his deadline day departure. In total he played 26 times for the Whites, scoring eight goals and providing one assist.

Asked if enjoyed his time at Leeds, Sinisterra added: “Yes I did, of course. Avoiding the relegation, I have had a really good time there, and my family as well. But, you know, my desire is always to play at the highest level. So I was looking for that.