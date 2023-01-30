There is a little over 24 hours remaining in the January transfer window for clubs to bring in any new players for the remainder of the season.

Leeds United, who face Nottingham Forest in their next Premier League fixture on Sunday, have been active this month already and it looks like they are going to make one more big signing with the arrival of Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie. However, reports in Italy appear to be suggesting that the Whites are overpaying for the American star.

Meanwhile, a one time transfer target for Leeds could be set for a last minute move to Everton in this transfer window. Here are the latest Leeds United transfer new headlines:

McKennie ‘not remotely worth’ reported transfer fee

SportWitness have reported on opinions coming out of the Italian media that Leeds United are massively over paying for Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie.

A fee of €30 million is being reported and Calciomercato claim the 24-year old is ‘no remotely worth’ that much money. It is said that Juventus fans will have ‘no regrets’ over the player’s exit for such a fee and that whilst McKennie has ‘always honoured’ the Juventus shirt, he could have done more for the club.

Former Leeds United target ‘in talks’ with Everton

Leeds United broke their record transfer fee in this window to add some extra quality in the final third when they brought in Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheim. However, prior to landing the Frenchman they were also thought to be considering a move for Coventry City’s Viktor Gyokeres.

The Swedish striker has scored 13 goals in 32 appearances for the EFL Championship side this season and Football Insider now claim that Everton are ‘in talks’ over bringing him to Goodison Park. However, the two clubs are still apart on their valuation with Coventry wanting £18 million and Everton willing to pay around £15 million.

