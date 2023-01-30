Jesse Marsch outlines Leeds United thinking for FA Cup fifth round draw and city wish

Marsch’s side booked their place in the competition’s last 16 for the first time in seven years through Saturday afternoon’s 3-1 win at fourth round hosts Accrington Stanley as Jack Harrison, Junior Firpo and Luis Sinisterra all bagged a goal apiece. Leeds will discover their fifth round opponents in this evening’s draw at 7pm and Marsch admits the main hope is to see the Whites finally handed a home tie for FA Cup fever in the city of Leeds.

“It would be really great to play at Elland Road for such an important match and get our fans involved and get everybody excited in the city,” said Marsch. "We're happy that the team’s come together. We're happy that we've been able to push in this tournament, obviously a home draw would be great.”

Leeds last reached the fifth round back in 2016 when they were drawn away to Watford who gained a 1-0 success through a Scott Wootton own goal to end United’s cup run under boss Steve Evans. The fifth round draw takes place from 7pm this evening before Derby County’s fourth round clash at home to West Ham United. The draw is being screened live on the One Show on BBC One.