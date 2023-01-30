The Whites are also expected to recoup the bulk of the £18 million fee paid for the Spain international in 2020, if they are successful in inserting a purchase obligation in Llorente’s loan deal.

Leeds extended Llorente’s contract last month, agreeing terms on a deal which runs until 2026, which has served to protect the defender’s value in transfer negotiations with the Serie A side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jesse Marsch has already added Max Wober to his defensive arsenal this month, while Portugal Under-19 centre-back Diogo Monteiro is on the verge of completing a move to Elland Road before Tuesday evening’s deadline.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 30: Diego Llorenteof Leeds in action during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Everton FC at Elland Road on August 30, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Llorente has fallen down the pecking order in West Yorkshire with Robin Koch, Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk and now Wober all preferred in central defence ahead of the Spaniard. His late introduction from the substitutes’ bench against Accrington Stanley last weekend could prove to be Llorente’s final appearance in a Leeds shirt.

The Athletic report Llorente is in Italy to finalise a move, although negotiations are still ongoing regarding a purchase obligation – as opposed to an option – that Leeds hope to include in the initial loan agreement.