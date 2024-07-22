Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United have recently been linked with the forward but a move to the Premier League looks more likely.

Leeds United have only just been linked with interest in Sammie Szmodics but already look set to miss out, with reports suggesting Ipswich Town are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign the forward.

Szmodics has long been tipped to leave Blackburn Rovers after a best-ever individual campaign at Ewood Park. The Republic of Ireland international scored 27 goals on his way to claiming the Championship Golden Boot last season, despite leading the line for a side drifting just above the relegation zone.

Links between Leeds and Szmodics came mostly via supporters keen to see the forward’s goalscoring exploits at Elland Road, but the Mirror reported on Monday morning that there was interest in the 28-year-old. Daniel Farke’s side were thought to be one of several keeping an eye on the situation at Ewood Park, with Blackburn offering their talisman a new deal in the hope of keeping him on board.

It remains to be seen just how interested Leeds actually were but any hope of signing Szmodics looks to have ended before the ball ever started rolling. Sky Sports now reports that Ipswich Town were among those keen on the forward and the newly-promoted side are advancing in talks over a transfer.

The Tractor Boys have wasted little time in strengthening for next season’s Premier League campaign, having fended off interest in head coach Kieran McKenna before tying him down to a new contract. McKenna has since been backed heavily in the market, with around £60million spent on Jacob Greaves, Liam Delap, Arijanet Muric and Omari Hutchinson - the latter of which impressed on loan at Portman Road last season - while Ben Johnson also joined as a free agent.

Ipswich have made it clear that they plan to pluck the best talent from the Championship and now look set to go after the league’s top-scorer from last season. There is no detail regarding how much Szmodics will cost but the forward still has two years remaining on his Blackburn contract, with the option of a further year.

While there may have been interest in Szmodics - which would be feasible, given his goalscoring record - Leeds are currently well-stocked in attacking areas and there was never any feeling those in charge at Elland Road were pursuing a deal for the forward with any urgency. Convincing the player to stay in the Championship may also have proved difficult, given he has been open about a desire to play top-flight football.

"I have two and a half years on my contract and so it is out of my hands,” he recently told the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast when asked about his future. "It's a case of me enjoying my summer and seeing what's out there. I don't think anyone would begrudge me if a Premier League team came knocking. It is everyone's dream to play in the Premier League. I don't know if that opportunity will arise but I don't think anyone could be blamed if they have the chance to play in the top flight.”