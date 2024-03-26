International manager hints at major Watford injury blow ahead of Leeds United clash
Watford could be without Jamal Lewis for Friday's visit of Leeds United with the full-back unable to make Northern Ireland's second game of the international break.
Lewis was absent for Watford's 1-0 Championship win over Birmingham City before the break due to a foot injury, but his inclusion in the Northern Ireland squad suggested the issue was a minor one. The defender missed his nation's first friendly against Romania on Friday but was optimistic of a return for the trip to Scotland this evening.
But speaking in his pre-game press conference, Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill revealed that Lewis will miss the second game and so his fitness for the Good Friday visit of Leeds to Vicarage Road is now in major doubt.
“We are as we were on Friday to be honest,” O’Neill said of his side’s fitness issues ahead of meeting Scotland. “Jamal unfortunately returned to his club and it [recovery] hasn't responded as quickly as we’d hoped. Ross McCausland is in a similar situation. We were optimistic but unfortunately we've not had either player join up with us.”
Watford manager Tom Cleverley insisted on Friday that he was hopeful of having Lewis and fellow defender Ryan Andrews available for the Championship clash. Andrews pulled out of the England Men's Elite League squad - formerly the under-20s - with a dead leg and returned to his club last week.
The Hornets also look set to be without Ken Sema (hamstring) and Jeremy Ngakia (knee) for the visit of Leeds while striker Emmanuel Dennis has been carrying a minor knock. Leeds will be without defender Pascal Struijk, who could need season-ending surgery on a complex groin issue, while Georginio Rutter is facing a race to be fit in time, following last week's minor hernia operation.
Leeds go to Vicarage Road having won 12 of a 13-game unbeaten run in the league, a streak that has seen them claw back 17 points on Leicester City before overtaking them on goal difference. Daniel Farke's men could be third when they kick off on Friday, with the Foxes and Ipswich Town both in action earlier in the day.