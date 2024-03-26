International manager hints at major Watford injury blow ahead of Leeds United clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Watford could be without Jamal Lewis for Friday's visit of Leeds United with the full-back unable to make Northern Ireland's second game of the international break.

Lewis was absent for Watford's 1-0 Championship win over Birmingham City before the break due to a foot injury, but his inclusion in the Northern Ireland squad suggested the issue was a minor one. The defender missed his nation's first friendly against Romania on Friday but was optimistic of a return for the trip to Scotland this evening.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up

But speaking in his pre-game press conference, Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill revealed that Lewis will miss the second game and so his fitness for the Good Friday visit of Leeds to Vicarage Road is now in major doubt.

“We are as we were on Friday to be honest,” O’Neill said of his side’s fitness issues ahead of meeting Scotland. “Jamal unfortunately returned to his club and it [recovery] hasn't responded as quickly as we’d hoped. Ross McCausland is in a similar situation. We were optimistic but unfortunately we've not had either player join up with us.”

Watford manager Tom Cleverley insisted on Friday that he was hopeful of having Lewis and fellow defender Ryan Andrews available for the Championship clash. Andrews pulled out of the England Men's Elite League squad - formerly the under-20s - with a dead leg and returned to his club last week.

The Hornets also look set to be without Ken Sema (hamstring) and Jeremy Ngakia (knee) for the visit of Leeds while striker Emmanuel Dennis has been carrying a minor knock. Leeds will be without defender Pascal Struijk, who could need season-ending surgery on a complex groin issue, while Georginio Rutter is facing a race to be fit in time, following last week's minor hernia operation.

