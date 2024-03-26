Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United are now just days away from returning to action with a tricky Championship clash at Watford to come on Good Friday. Daniel Farke's men head to Vicarage Road off the back of a 13-game unbeaten run, 12 of which have been wins, and sit top of the Championship after overtaking Leicester City nine days ago.

Leeds could actually kick off on Friday evening in third, with Leicester and Ipswich Town both in action beforehand. Farke will remain focused only on what he can control, however, and as we await to hear from the German later this week, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories to come out of Elland Road.

Summerville exit tipped

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crysencio Summerville could be set to leave Leeds this summer with reports suggesting a step up is imminent. Editor of Dutch outlet Voetbal International, Süleyman Öztürk, believes 'there is no other way' than for the winger to join a top club.

Summerville is enjoying the best campaign of his young career at Leeds, with 15 goals and eight assists placing him among the Championship's most productive players. The 22-year-old is already thought to have attracted interest from Premier League clubs and failure to achieve promotion could force a decision in West Yorkshire.

“He is one of the best forwards in the Championship, from next season we will see him at a top club. He is going to make a transfer, there is no other way," Öztürk told VI. “I would like to see him at a higher level. He has developed fantastically over the past six months. He is fast and good on the outside, but also as a number ten. I think he should cost around €40m (£34.2m).”

Taylor coy on future

Former Leeds target Charlie Taylor has opened the door to a potential move this summer, refusing to be drawn in on his long-term future at Burnley. The left-back's current contract at Turf Moor expires this summer with speculation intensifying as that date closes in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m not really concentrating on anything past the summer, I’m just happy to be playing every week," Taylor told the Burnley Express. "I’m enjoying my football and trying to do the best for this club and get us up the table and out of trouble.”