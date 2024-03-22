Watford boss issues injury update after pair withdraw from international duty ahead of Leeds United clash
Interim Watford manager Tom Cleverley hopes to have both Ryan Andrews and Jamal Lewis available for the visit of Leeds United next week after the pair withdrew from international duty.
Right-back Andrews was forced to pull out of the England Men's Elite League Squad - formerly the under-20s - after suffering a dead leg. Lewis, meanwhile, has been ruled out of Northern Ireland's first game against Romania on Friday, having missed last weekend's 1-0 win over Birmingham City with a foot injury.
Leeds go to Vicarage Road next Friday off the back of 12 wins in a 13-game unbeaten league run and Daniel Farke's side are looking unstoppable on current form. But Cleverley has one win from one as interim boss and hopes to have key players back and available in a bid to make it two from two.
“Ryan got a dead leg in training and was going to be doubtful for both England games so everyone thought it best for him to return to us for treatment,” Cleverley told Watford’s club website.
“Jamal's foot injury is keeping him out of the first of Northern Ireland's two games, but he's optimistic he may be okay for the second game early next week. From our point of view, we're hopeful they'll both be able to play a part against Leeds, so let's see how they come through next week.”
Leeds will spend the international break on top of the Championship after beating Millwall 2-0 on Sunday but could kick off at Vicarage Road in third. Leicester City are at Bristol in the lunchtime game on Good Friday while Ipswich Town face Blackburn at 5.30pm, with victory for either taking top-spot away from the Whites.
Daniel Farke will be without Pascal Struijk for the trip to London while Leeds are also sweating on the fitness of Georginio Rutter, who underwent surgery on a minor hernia problem earlier this week. The club stressed that any absence will only be for the short-term and Rutter himself posted a positive message on social media following the procedure.