Alex Cairns might not have played a single minute since returning to Leeds United but reports suggest club insiders believe he could stay on as third-choice goalkeeper for another decade.

Cairns returned to Elland Road at the start of July, with Leeds paying a nominal fee to League Two outfit Salford City for their former Thorp Arch academy graduate. With Illan Meslier and Karl Darlow already in place as first and second-choice goalkeepers respectively, the 31-year-old arrived in the knowledge he would barely feature but has proven an important figure, both at the training ground and in the dressing room.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke has regularly heaped praise on Cairns, who shone last season as Salford knocked the Whites out of the Carabao Cup on penalties, and with the spotlight on goalkeeping errors recently his experience will be invaluable. And such is the summer arrival’s importance within the group that despite recently turning 32, the Athletic report some inside the club ‘would not be surprised if he was still here in 10 years’.

Man City example

Leeds’ homegrown quota was certainly a factor in their decision to sign Cairns, given they lost more recent academy graduates Jamie Shackleton and Charlie Cresswell over the summer. EFL rules stipulate that clubs must have a minimum of one ‘club developed player’ and seven ‘home grown players’ in their 25-man squad list.

With squads increasingly made up of international talent, a number of clubs have seen their third-choice goalkeeper spot as an easy way to fill one of those homegrown places. Most famously, Manchester City signed Scott Carson in 2019 with the now-39-year-old playing just two games in six years.

Other examples of this transfer practice include Manchester United academy graduate Tom Heaton’s 2021 return to Old Trafford and Newcastle United’s signing of former youth prospect Mark Gillespie. However, none of the above trio are yet to hit 40 and in a decade’s time, Cairns will be 42, with the daily toll of first-team training undoubtedly hard to take at that point.

Farke’s Cairns love clear

While a 10-year spell would take some doing, it is easy to see Cairns remaining at Leeds for the foreseeable future. The former academy graduate fills a homegrown spot, provides crucial experience in testing times - like right now - and is clearly well-respected among the playing squad.

“I love him, it’s good because we don’t have to play against him in the cup competitions anymore,” Farke joked when asked about Cairns last month. “Overall, I actually love him because he came in knowing exactly his role, we’ve got Illan and Karl, chips in, tries to prove he’s the best one we have. I want players to know their role but not to rest. He’s one of the hardest-working lads, he’s competitive, professional, always in a good mood, in the dressing room motivational for every player, discussing with Karl and Illan the players of the opponent.

“He’s not played on the highest level before but that means he has a hunger and desire to deliver on this level. It was totally the right choice to have him with us, club-developed, high identification, white blood running through some lads’ veins. We need this type of player, leave their heart on the pitch, work their socks off.

“How mature he is in the dressing room, it’s not about the players who play every second, it’s about the group. This is my feeling with Alex, 100 per cent the right choice. I’d never be worried if he was in the goal and needed to step up. He’s a really good ‘keeper and not just a mascot.”