Leeds United’s title-winning No.9 is currently out with a hamstring injury but transfer interest remains.

Patrick Bamford is on a ‘long list’ of January transfer targets as Blackburn Rovers eye Championship experience, their manager John Eustace has confirmed.

The Leeds United frontman emerged as a surprise target for Blackburn over the weekend, with Eustace keen to strengthen for a play-off push following their impressive start to the season. Journalist Alan Nixon named Bamford as one of two well-known Championship names being monitored by Ewood Park recruitment chiefs, alongside West Bromwich Albion’s Jed Wallace.

Blackburn want to sign a winger and a No.9 this month, with second-tier know-how a desired strength of any mid-season arrival - something Bamford has in spades, with over 200 Championship appearances for four clubs. One of those spells saw him play alongside Eustace at Derby County and the now-Rovers boss admits the 31-year-old is on his radar.

Eustace on Bamford

"Patrick is a very good player, I played with him at Derby, a long time ago when he started out," Eustace told the Lancashire Telegraph. "He's a consistent performer at this level, he plays for a huge club in Leeds. But there will be lots of names thrown towards me and I'll just say they're good players. You'd have to ask the club. He's a player on a long list that we have looked at and we'll have to see.

"I think Championship experience helps but they have got to be a good player. Championship experience is key, of course, but they have to be able to affect the group. If they're good players and have experience at other levels then that's fine with me. The players coming in need to help this group, that's all I ask for.

“The club are working hard to get the right players at the front areas, we need quality in those positions. We want the right players though and then we have to get them in. We want players with good numbers and that can make a difference. January is a difficult market to get the ideal, perfect striker."

Bamford injury latest

It remains to be seen whether Blackburn turn interest into an offer, with a large bridge to gap between liking a player and actually moving to sign them. Bamford has been demoted to third-choice striker this season and is yet to start a Championship game, helped in no part by ongoing fitness issues.

Leeds can boast a pretty strong bill of health in the aftermath of a busy festive schedule but one absence for Saturday’s 1-0 FA Cup third round win over Harrogate Town was Bamford. The striker suffered a hamstring injury after coming off the bench against Blackburn and is not expected back until next month.

"Sadly I have to confirm it's a bit more of a serious injury," Farke said of Bamford's latest issue ahead of Saturday’s cup clash. "He suffered a hamstring injury, he will be out more or less for four weeks, it could last a few more days, it could perhaps be a bit quicker depending on the rehab. It means there's a small chance in the end of January he's back in team training. We will see. Three more weeks at least."

Leeds maintain they are expecting a quiet month, with loan exits for Joe Gelhardt and Charlie Crew the only deals in the pipeline currently. But recruitment chiefs will remain on their toes throughout and Farke has suggested one or two late moves could be made, if the right player becomes available.