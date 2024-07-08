Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United have completed their second signing of the summer through the club return of an experienced goalkeeper.

The 31-year-old has joined the Whites from League Two side Salford City, returning to the club where he came through the Thorp Arch academy before progressing to the first team.

Doncaster-born Cairns - who made just the one appearance for Leeds - left the club in the summer of 2015 before signing for Chesterfield, after which the keeper moved to Rotherham United, Fleetwood Town and then Salford.

The custodian made 51 appearances for Salford last season - playing in every single league game as the club sealed a 20th-place finish. Cairns also played the full duration of August’s Carabao Cup tie against Leeds in which United were sent out after a 9-8 defeat on penalties.

Cairns effectively replaces United’s former third choice keeper Kristoffer Klaesson who sealed a permanent switch to Polish side Raków Częstochowa on Sunday evening.

His arrival also helps Leeds with EFL homegrown player and club developed player rules following the recent exits of Charlie Cresswell and Jamie Shackleton.

EFL rules stipulate that clubs must have a minimum of one ‘club developed player’ and seven ‘home grown players’ in their 25-man squad list.

Players under the age of 21 are not allowed to be named in the squad list, but can all be used at any point.

Each club must have one ‘club developed player’ in each EFL matchday squad. Cairns and Sam Byram would both fulfil that criteria, in addition to any under-21s player who has been with the club for three seasons or more.

Cairns becomes the club’s second signing of the summer transfer window following last week’s move for last season’s Tottenham loanee Joe Rodon from Spurs on a permanent deal for £10m.