A former Leeds United player has opened up on his absence from football and a possible return to the game.

Former Leeds United and Newcastle United striker Mark Viduka is ‘toying’ with a return to football almost 16 years after bringing an end to his playing career.

The former Australia international spent time with Melbourne Knights and Dinamo Zagreb before joining Scottish giants Celtic in a £3.5 million deal in December 1998. The striker’s form north of the border persuaded Leeds to hand over £6 million to secure his signature and Viduka went on to become a popular figure at Elland Road as he featured for the Whites in the Champions League and the UEFA Cup as David O’Leary’s young side provided some memorable moments for the Whites faithful.

There were some notable personal achievements for Viduka as the powerful frontman scored all four goals for his side in a dramatic 4-3 Elland Road win against Liverpool and a hat-trick in a 6-1 hammering of Charlton Athletic. Viduka also netted the winning goal in a 3-2 win at Arsenal that helped the Whites secure their Premier League status and ensured Manchester United pipped the Gunners to the title.

‘Toying’ with football return

Viduka scored 59 goals in 130 appearances for Leeds before he was sold to Middlesbrough as the financial situation at Elland Road deepened before winding up his career with a two-year spell at Newcastle. After watching on from the sidelines following his retirement from playing, Viduka has revealed he would consider a return to the game - but admitted the stress involved with a role in football could mean he stays away.

He told The Telegraph: “I keep toying with it but I like my freedom too much. It’s very stressful and football is a 24-hour, seven-day type of thing, your whole life has to revolve around it. I like doing what I want to do when I want to do it.”

For now, Viduka is content with life in Croatia and is running a coffee shop called ‘Non Plus Ultra’. That is his focus for the time being as the former Whites striker gave an insight into his unexpected career twist.

Viduka: ‘I am a coffee snob’

He said: “You could say I am a coffee snob. I like a cortado, not too much milk. Flat whites are not for me, mate.”

Viduka also now has a hobby of collecting guitars, he adds: "I’ve got a few, a Fender Stratocaster and a Gibson Les Paul. I bought that in Leeds and I’ve got a picture of my son, who was born in Leeds, leaning on it when he was just starting to walk. Now he plays it."

His son is also a footballer and Viduka admits he might be better than he was.

"On paper, yeah. I don’t think I can run anymore, but I couldn’t run much on the best of days."