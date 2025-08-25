Leeds United face Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Tuesday evening in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whites boss Daniel Farke has revealed the extent of his Leeds United rotation plan for Tuesday evening’s Carabao Cup clash at Sheffield Wednesday with new signings chances.

Farke saw his side blitzed 5-0 at Arsenal in Saturday evening’s second game of the Premier League season at The Emirates and his men will now be on Carabao Cup duty just three nights later with a second round clash at Sheffield Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke is not usually a fan of making huge alterations to his side for cup games but the Whites boss says more changes than usual can be expected in light of the clear priority of Premier League survival.

Farke’s side will take in the third game of their Premier League campaign and last one before the international break just four days later with the visit of Newcastle United to Elland Road.

The Whites boss hopes that by then his men are safely into the third round of the Carabao Cup but without doing “anything stupid” in the cup clash at Hillsborough which he views as ideal for players needing minutes and also new signings.

"I think it's important that I take the cup competition seriously otherwise we wouldn't travel there,” said Farke of the Owls cup clash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want of course to progress into the next round but it's also fair to say that the priority is definitely also the Premier League and survival in the Premier League so we won't do anything stupid.

"We won't risk one player if there is an injury doubt or a doubt in terms of load.

“You can expect then also a few more”

"And we also have a few players who desperately need a bit of game time right now after two game days where they have perhaps not been that much in the spotlight.

"Also for the new signings it's perhaps also a chance to get used to everything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The clear target is we want to go into the next round but you can expect then also a few more rotations than we perhaps normally would do.

"I'm a big fan of just two or three rotations but perhaps in this game I think we will perhaps rotate a little bit more, also to make sure that players get up to speed with their fitness level to be ready also then for the Premier League."