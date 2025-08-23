The last Leeds United XI to beat Arsenal as Henry, Bergkamp and Cole fall to shock defeat

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 23rd Aug 2025, 06:00 BST

Who was in the Leeds United starting XI the last time they beat Arsenal in a Premier League game?

Leeds United will be fighting to turn the course of history when they walk out at the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal in their opening away game of the new Premier League season.

The Whites have failed to win a game at the Emirates in their seven previous visits and have not beaten the Gunners in any competition since a dramatic 3-2 win at Highbury in May 2003. On a sunny day in North London, a Leeds side under the caretaker charge of Peter Reid secured their Premiership (as it was then!) status and ensured Manchester United pipped Arsenal to the title by landing a shock three points.

But who were the men that started that game and are the last Leeds United side to claim a win against the Gunners?

Your next Leeds United read: Arsenal v Leeds United final injury & team news as fresh big blows leave 4 out with 3 doubts but 2 back

Came through the youth ranks at Leeds and established himself as England's number one for a spell during his career.

1. Paul Robinson

Came through the youth ranks at Leeds and established himself as England's number one for a spell during his career. | Getty Images Photo: Alex Livesey

Photo Sales
Signed from Charlton Athletic, Mills became an England international during his time at Elland Road.

2. Danny Mills

Signed from Charlton Athletic, Mills became an England international during his time at Elland Road. | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Photo Sales
A former Chelsea centre-back, Duberry endured mixed fortunes during his time as a Leeds player.

3. Michael Duberry

A former Chelsea centre-back, Duberry endured mixed fortunes during his time as a Leeds player. Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
A true cult hero during his time with Leeds, the South African defender remains a popular figure within the Elland Road faithful.

4. Lucas Radebe

A true cult hero during his time with Leeds, the South African defender remains a popular figure within the Elland Road faithful. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
A set-piece specialist with a wand of a left foot, Harte went on to become a Republic of Ireland international.

5. Ian Harte

A set-piece specialist with a wand of a left foot, Harte went on to become a Republic of Ireland international. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Another Republic of Ireland international within the Whites setup, Kelly was a steady and solid player throughout his career at Elland Road.

6. Gary Kelly

Another Republic of Ireland international within the Whites setup, Kelly was a steady and solid player throughout his career at Elland Road. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:ArsenalPremier League
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice