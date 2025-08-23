Leeds United will be fighting to turn the course of history when they walk out at the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal in their opening away game of the new Premier League season.

The Whites have failed to win a game at the Emirates in their seven previous visits and have not beaten the Gunners in any competition since a dramatic 3-2 win at Highbury in May 2003. On a sunny day in North London, a Leeds side under the caretaker charge of Peter Reid secured their Premiership (as it was then!) status and ensured Manchester United pipped Arsenal to the title by landing a shock three points.

But who were the men that started that game and are the last Leeds United side to claim a win against the Gunners?

1 . Paul Robinson Came through the youth ranks at Leeds and established himself as England's number one for a spell during his career. | Getty Images Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

2 . Danny Mills Signed from Charlton Athletic, Mills became an England international during his time at Elland Road. | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Michael Duberry A former Chelsea centre-back, Duberry endured mixed fortunes during his time as a Leeds player. Photo: Getty Photo Sales

4 . Lucas Radebe A true cult hero during his time with Leeds, the South African defender remains a popular figure within the Elland Road faithful. | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Ian Harte A set-piece specialist with a wand of a left foot, Harte went on to become a Republic of Ireland international. | Getty Images Photo Sales