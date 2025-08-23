Leeds United will be fighting to turn the course of history when they walk out at the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal in their opening away game of the new Premier League season.
The Whites have failed to win a game at the Emirates in their seven previous visits and have not beaten the Gunners in any competition since a dramatic 3-2 win at Highbury in May 2003. On a sunny day in North London, a Leeds side under the caretaker charge of Peter Reid secured their Premiership (as it was then!) status and ensured Manchester United pipped Arsenal to the title by landing a shock three points.
But who were the men that started that game and are the last Leeds United side to claim a win against the Gunners?
