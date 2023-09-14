Watch more videos on Shots!

Manchester United are tracking 14-year-old Leeds United winger Finley Gorman, with the player also attracting interest from treble winners Manchester City - according to a report.

The player is an England youth international and has been featuring for the club’s Under-16s and Under-18s sides this season.

The Daily Mail reports the Whites’ old rivals Man United are ‘looking at’ the youngster, who is also attracting interest from across Manchester at the Etihad Stadium.

The Whites Under-18s sit top of the Under-18s Premier League North table with two wins from their opening two games. They are ahead of the Red Devils side on goal difference.

They beat Stoke City 6-1 last month with Gorman coming off the bench at half time to provide one assist and score two goals in an impressive display. They also beat Liverpool 4-1 but Gorman did not feature.

With the likes of Archie Gray graduating into the club’s first team from a young age, there is a clear pathway to senior football for Gorman at Leeds. The likes of Charlie Cresswell, Crysencio Summerville, Pascal Struijk and Jamie Shackleton also came through the academy set-up at the club.

Kalvin Phillips, who joined Man City just over 12 months ago in a deal worth an estimated £42million is one of the club’s most successful academy graduates in recent times.

Man City boast one of the most impressive academies in Europe, but have in recent years opted to sell a number of their young players with first-team opportunities limited. The likes of Romeo Lavia, Shea Charles and Cole Palmer have all left the club for sizeable transfer fees in the last 18 months.

Meanwhile at Old Trafford, Kobbie Mainoo was the last academy graduate to be handed a debut when he featured against Charlton Athletic in January. Alejandro Garnacho is one of the club’s more high-profile academy players to have forced his way into the club’s senior set-up in recent seasons.