Greek international defender Pantelis Chatzidiakos was in talks with Leeds United this summer before the two parties broke off negotiations.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chatzidiakos sought a move away from AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands over the summer break, eventually joining Italian Serie A side Cagliari on a permanent deal.

Leeds were linked as a potential destination for the 26-year-old, having held talks with the defender’s representatives but could not come to an agreement and instead signed Joe Rodon on a season-long loan deal from Tottenham Hotspur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chatzidiakos remained at AZ until the final few days of the window when the opportunity to join up with Premier League-winning manager Claudio Ranieri arose. The Cagliari boss reportedly telephoned the Greek international, which was enough to convince him a switch to the island of Sardinia would be suitable to further his career.

EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS - SEPTEMBER 07: Pantelis Hatzidiakos of Greece looks on during the UEFA EURO 2024 European qualifier match between Netherlands and Greece at PSV Stadion on September 07, 2023 in Eindhoven, Netherlands. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Speaking to Greek Radio station ERA Sport, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, Chatzidiakos reveals: “Ranieri? He’s a great character, we spoke on the phone before I made the decision and he helped me a lot in choosing to go to Cagliari.

“Alkmaar is like family to me, they helped me a lot with the move.

“I waited until August 31st to help the team in Europe. And as happens in life, I also scored a vital goal before leaving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Leeds were also interested, but I didn’t want to risk it. For me, Cagliari is a great opportunity with a great coach, and I think Italian football suits me,” the 26-year-old said.

Leeds’ relegation to the Championship appears to have fostered doubt in the player’s mind, leading to the lengthy period in which talks took place believed to have been a fortnight, before United moved onto other targets.