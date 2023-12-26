The 23-year-old was given his marching orders during the Boxing Day Championship clash.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United's Boxing Day trip to Deepdale did not deliver the positive result they had hoped for. While a late strike from Preston North End's Liam Millar ended the Whites' run of form, they also saw goalkeeper Illan Meslier sent off eight minutes into the second half.

The Frenchman was given his marching orders after pushing Preston's Milutin Osmajic in the face. Meslier initially clashed with Ben Whiteman but a shove from Osmajic goaded the shot-stopper into retaliation and the Montenegrin made the most of it by falling to the ground and clutching his face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Osmajic and Joe Rodon were also shown yellow cards during the ordeal, and Joël Piroe was then subbed off to make way for back-up goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

Following his red card, Meslier will not return to the Leeds lineup until the new year as it is highly likely he will face a three-match ban.

Which matches will Meslier miss for Leeds?

Before the Preston match, Meslier had played every minute in the Championship this season and kept eight clean sheets. Leeds also have one of the better goal differences in the league so far, with just 24 goals conceded.

If Meslier's red is deemed violent conduct, the 23-year-old will miss West Bromwich Albion, Birmingham City and Peterborough United. This means he will not be back in action until January 13th against Cardiff City, a week before Leeds are due to meet with Preston at Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't really care to be honest. If it was me I'd say it was a bit soft, but you raise your hands.

"I tried to watch it back on the iPad. Ali [McCann] said his foot was there but he sort of made a meal of the dive. I'm not really bothered, we went on and won."