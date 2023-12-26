Illan Meslier red card: The Leeds United matches he will miss after Preston North End sending off
The 23-year-old was given his marching orders during the Boxing Day Championship clash.
Leeds United's Boxing Day trip to Deepdale did not deliver the positive result they had hoped for. While a late strike from Preston North End's Liam Millar ended the Whites' run of form, they also saw goalkeeper Illan Meslier sent off eight minutes into the second half.
The Frenchman was given his marching orders after pushing Preston's Milutin Osmajic in the face. Meslier initially clashed with Ben Whiteman but a shove from Osmajic goaded the shot-stopper into retaliation and the Montenegrin made the most of it by falling to the ground and clutching his face.
Osmajic and Joe Rodon were also shown yellow cards during the ordeal, and Joël Piroe was then subbed off to make way for back-up goalkeeper Karl Darlow.
Following his red card, Meslier will not return to the Leeds lineup until the new year as it is highly likely he will face a three-match ban.
Which matches will Meslier miss for Leeds?
Before the Preston match, Meslier had played every minute in the Championship this season and kept eight clean sheets. Leeds also have one of the better goal differences in the league so far, with just 24 goals conceded.
If Meslier's red is deemed violent conduct, the 23-year-old will miss West Bromwich Albion, Birmingham City and Peterborough United. This means he will not be back in action until January 13th against Cardiff City, a week before Leeds are due to meet with Preston at Elland Road.
Following his side's win, PNE boss Ryan Lowe weighed in on Meslier's sending off.
"I don't really care to be honest. If it was me I'd say it was a bit soft, but you raise your hands.
"I tried to watch it back on the iPad. Ali [McCann] said his foot was there but he sort of made a meal of the dive. I'm not really bothered, we went on and won."
Leeds have just one match left before wrapping up their 2023 and shifting focus to the January transfer window and the second half of the season. Daniel Farke's side will travel to The Hawthorns to take on West Brom on December 29th, before bringing in 2024 against Birmingham City on New Year's Day.