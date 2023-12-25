Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United famous fans as 47 of the very richest ranked by reported net worth

Leeds United have some very famous fans of the football club.

By Toby Bryant
Published 25th Dec 2023, 18:00 GMT

Whether battling in the Premier League or fighting for promotion in the lower divisions, one aspect of Leeds United that never falters is its ever-committed fanbase. The Whites boast one of the most ardent and dedicated followings in world football and, over the years, the Yorkshire club has attracted a large number of famous followers.

From Hollywood stars to Olympians and familiar soap faces to presenters, the YEP looks at 47 well-known faces who love Leeds United. Perhaps some of these celebs will be making trips to Elland Road in 2024, or hoping to unwrap a football-themed gift under their tree today.

Reported net worth - £1m

1. Rune Temte - Actor

Reported net worth - £1m Photo: Getty Images

Reported net worth - £1.2m

2. Jack P Shepherd, Actor

Reported net worth - £1.2m Photo: Getty Images

Reported net worth - £1.2m

3. Mike Bushell, Presenter

Reported net worth - £1.2m Photo: Getty Images

Reported net worth - £1.2m

4. Jonathan Brownlee, Athlete

Reported net worth - £1.2m Photo: Getty Images

Reported net worth - £1.2m

5. Alistair Brownlee, Athlete

Reported net worth - £1.2m Photo: Getty Images

Reported net worth - £2m

6. Miniminter, YouTuber

Reported net worth - £2m Photo: Getty Images

