Leeds United famous fans as 47 of the very richest ranked by reported net worth
Leeds United have some very famous fans of the football club.
Whether battling in the Premier League or fighting for promotion in the lower divisions, one aspect of Leeds United that never falters is its ever-committed fanbase. The Whites boast one of the most ardent and dedicated followings in world football and, over the years, the Yorkshire club has attracted a large number of famous followers.
From Hollywood stars to Olympians and familiar soap faces to presenters, the YEP looks at 47 well-known faces who love Leeds United. Perhaps some of these celebs will be making trips to Elland Road in 2024, or hoping to unwrap a football-themed gift under their tree today.