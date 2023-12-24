Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United's Championship title chances rated following stunning Ipswich Town win

What has Leeds United's win over Ipswich Town done for their chances of winning this season's Championship?

By Mark Carruthers
Published 24th Dec 2023, 16:00 GMT

Christmas came early for Leeds United supporters on Saturday lunchtime as Daniel Farke's men romped to a remarkable win against Championship promotion rivals Ipswich Town.

Many onlookers had expected a tense and nervy affair at Elland Road as two sides that are right in the mix for promotion into the Premier League went head-to-head in an eagerly anticipated pre-Christmas fixture.

But it was the Whites that simply blew away their visitors as they raced into a three-goal lead by the time referee Stephen Martin had blown the half-time whistle. Pascal Struijk got things underway with the first goal of the game with just eight minutes on the clock before former Leeds man Leif Davis found his own net to put his old club firmly in control.

Crysencio Summerville added a third from the penalty spot just before half-time and Joel Piroe rounded off a stunning performance when he ending the scoring eight minutes into the second-half.

The win took Leeds to within seven points of their second placed visitors - but what has it done for the Whites odds to win the Championship title?

Championship title odds: 4500/1

1. Rotherham United

Championship title odds: 4500/1 Photo: George Wood

Championship title odds: 4500/1

2. Sheffield Wednesday

Championship title odds: 4500/1 Photo: Nathan Stirk

Championship title odds: 4500/1

3. Queens Park Rangers

Championship title odds: 4500/1

Championship title odds: 3500/1

4. Huddersfield Town

Championship title odds: 3500/1

Championship title odds: 1500/1

5. Millwall

Championship title odds: 1500/1

Championship title odds: 1500/1

6. Birmingham City

Championship title odds: 1500/1

