Leeds United's Championship title chances rated following stunning Ipswich Town win

What has Leeds United's win over Ipswich Town done for their chances of winning this season's Championship?

Christmas came early for Leeds United supporters on Saturday lunchtime as Daniel Farke's men romped to a remarkable win against Championship promotion rivals Ipswich Town.

Many onlookers had expected a tense and nervy affair at Elland Road as two sides that are right in the mix for promotion into the Premier League went head-to-head in an eagerly anticipated pre-Christmas fixture.

But it was the Whites that simply blew away their visitors as they raced into a three-goal lead by the time referee Stephen Martin had blown the half-time whistle. Pascal Struijk got things underway with the first goal of the game with just eight minutes on the clock before former Leeds man Leif Davis found his own net to put his old club firmly in control.

Crysencio Summerville added a third from the penalty spot just before half-time and Joel Piroe rounded off a stunning performance when he ending the scoring eight minutes into the second-half.