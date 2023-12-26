Preston North End vs Leeds United live: Team news as Farke goes unchanged again, goal and score updates at Deepdale
Leeds United visit Preston North End this afternoon in a second successive lunchtime kick-off during the Championship's Christmas fixture schedule.
Daniel Farke's men were back to winning ways with their 4-0 demolition of Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town three days ago but there has been no time for celebration or resting on laurels as Leeds have been squarely focused on their preparations for today's Boxing Day fixture.
The Whites' boss stated he is unlikely to have a day off during the festive period which sees Leeds take on Preston, West Bromwich Albion and Birmingham City over the next week. Farke is also likely to rotate his squad in these matches as he looks to keep as many players as fresh as possible during what will be a demanding couple of days.
Preston have just one win in their last seven Championship outings and have fallen to 13th in the table despite a promising start to the campaign. Lilywhites boss Ryan Lowe has admitted the team 'lack quality' and is hopeful his team can compete with Leeds' Premier League players and resources at Deepdale this afternoon.
Kick-off is at 12:30pm. We will have all the build-up, player arrivals, team news, goal and score updates right here throughout the day.
Preston North End vs Leeds United
Poveda and Gelhardt drop out
Anthony and Byram take their place on the bench.
Five changes for PNE
Woodman, Whatmough, Whiteman, Millar and Osmajic in for Cornell, Storey, Ledson, Brady (not involved) and Evans.
Preston team news
Leeds team news
XI: Meslier, Gray, Rodon, Struijk (C), Spence, Ampadu, Kamara, James, Summerville, Piroe, Georginio
Subs: Darlow, Cooper, Gruev, Gnonto, Bamford, Joseph, Firpo, Byram, Anthony
Usual suspects
Players have arrived.
Stat of the day
Preston have conceded eight second half goals in their last three home fixtures...
Worth a start?
Start or rest?
Here's what Farke had to say ahead of the game
Predicted line-up
Farke did say he would 'mix things up' during the festive period, but in which shape or form will that come? Could see Junior Firpo perhaps coming back in from the start, as well as Willy Gnonto.