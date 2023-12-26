Leeds United visit Preston North End this afternoon in a second successive lunchtime kick-off during the Championship's Christmas fixture schedule.

Daniel Farke's men were back to winning ways with their 4-0 demolition of Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town three days ago but there has been no time for celebration or resting on laurels as Leeds have been squarely focused on their preparations for today's Boxing Day fixture.

The Whites' boss stated he is unlikely to have a day off during the festive period which sees Leeds take on Preston, West Bromwich Albion and Birmingham City over the next week. Farke is also likely to rotate his squad in these matches as he looks to keep as many players as fresh as possible during what will be a demanding couple of days.

Preston have just one win in their last seven Championship outings and have fallen to 13th in the table despite a promising start to the campaign. Lilywhites boss Ryan Lowe has admitted the team 'lack quality' and is hopeful his team can compete with Leeds' Premier League players and resources at Deepdale this afternoon.