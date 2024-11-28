Leeds United cruised to a sixth straight home win on Wednesday.

Former Leeds United manager Neil Redfearn believes Daniel Farke has the Championship’s four best wingers to pick from each week - with Wednesday night substitute Dan James the pick of the bunch.

James scored the third and final goal on Wednesday evening as Leeds beat Luton Town 3-0 to reclaim top spot in the table. Sam Byram and Joel Piroe had virtually ended the game as a contest by half-time before the Welsh winger came off the bench to lob the hapless Thomas Kaminski with less than 10 minutes remaining.

Since returning from the November international break, a two-week period in which he continued to build fitness with Wales following hamstring problems, James has been in scintillating form. Prior to Wednesday’s goal, he nabbed two assists during Sunday’s 4-3 win over Swansea City - although it really should have been three, with Ben Cabango turning the Leeds man’s cross into his own net.

That would usually guarantee a starting place for the following game but with a wealth of options, Farke was able to rotate without losing anything in terms of quality. And while Redfearn believes James is the Championship’s top dog out wide, he agrees that all four wingers could stake a claim.

“Listen, I think Leeds have got the best four wingers in the Championship,” he told BBC Radio Leeds. “These lads wouldn’t look out of place in the Premier League, there’s no two ways about it. [Willy] Gnonto, James, [Manor] Solomon and [Largie] Ramazani, they’re all capable of playing at a much higher level for me.

“When [James] comes on he goes past his man and scores his goal, lifts it over the keeper. Brilliant. He’s the best attacking player in the Championship without a shadow of doubt, I don’t think you can doubt that. People have seen that pedigree throughout his career, he’s now found a place where he can enjoy his football and we’re seeing the best of him. Doesn’t need long to make his mark, always a threat.”

Managing minutes

The decision to bench James would almost certainly have been a major talking point had Leeds dropped points on Wednesday, given he was the standout player during Sunday’s win in South Wales. But with so much quality to pick from in those attacking positions, Farke was able to bring Willy Gnonto in alongside Manor Solomon - who scored twice at Swansea.

Farke will also be keen to manage the minutes of those starting regularly while ensuring his entire squad is match fit and ready to be called upon. James has struggled with hamstring issues throughout the early part of this campaign, another factor behind the Leeds manager’s thinking.

“Each and every decision makes you nervous,” Farke admitted after Wednesday’s win. “DJ was perhaps Man of the Match along with Ao Tanaka in the last match and was outstanding. When you know the result you can say it was the right decision but before the game you don't know the outcome. I always love to have him on the pitch with his pace. But three games in six days, though, you have to keep the whole group sharp and fit.

“DJ is a lightning quick player, these players are sometimes more at risk of muscle injury, he has had injuries this season and he was more or less the only winger or player who played more than 90 minutes in the last game. The objective data was not that good with his recovery.”